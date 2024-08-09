Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus PBDC, stated "We are pleased to report strong results in the second quarter in which we generated $0.46 per share of net investment income and maintained a stable net asset value. During the quarter, we funded $42 million of investments and received $4 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $254 million at fair value. On June 26, 2024, we declared our 2024 third quarter monthly dividend of $0.50 per share in the aggregate, which represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 13%."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$3.86
$0.46
$2.68
$0.44
$7.42
$0.95
$5.33
$0.92
Net unrealized gain (loss) included in earnings
(0.41)
(0.05)
1.83
0.31
(0.09)
(0.01)
1.76
0.30
Benefit (provision) for taxes on net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments
(0.04)
-
-
-
0.01
-
-
-
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$3.41
$0.41
$4.51
$0.75
7.34
0.94
7.09
1.23
Distributions
(4.08)
(0.49)
(2.72)
(0.45)
(7.69)
(0.99)
(5.03)
(0.87)
Other weighted average share adjustments(1)
-
0.01
-
-
-
0.03
-
(0.01)
Net asset value
142.6
$15.19
92.6
$14.98
142.6
$15.19
92.6
$14.98
Weighted average shares outstanding
8,310,559
6,037,036
7,768,883
5,770,879
(1)
Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions)
As of
As of
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Investments at fair value
$254.2
$208.6
Total assets
$257.3
$211.2
Net assets
$142.6
$108.0
Shares outstanding
9,390,537
7,102,136
Net asset value per share
$15.19
$15.21
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
New investments
$41.6
$24.4
Repayments of investments
(3.7)
(2.8)
Net activity
$37.9
$21.6
As of
As of
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Number of portfolio company investments
49
39
Number of debt investments
47
37
Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (2)
Cash
11.6 %
11.8 %
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.3 %
0.3 %
Fee amortization
0.4 %
0.4 %
Total
12.3 %
12.5 %
Weighted average yield on total investments (3)
Cash
11.0 %
11.2 %
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.3 %
0.3 %
Fee amortization
0.4 %
0.4 %
Total
11.7 %
11.9 %
(2)
The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.
(3)
The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.
Results of Operations
Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 totaled $6.9 million and $5.2 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Gross operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 totaled $4.2 million and $3.5 million, respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $0.8 million and $0.7 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.6 million and $0.5 million, capital gains incentive (reversal) fees of less than ($0.1) million and $0.1 million, which are not currently payable, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $2.3 million and $1.8 million, respectively (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.1 million and $0.1 million, and other expenses totaled $0.3 million for both periods. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), waived $0.8 million and $0.7 million of management fees (voluntarily waived until October 1, 2024), $0.2 million and $0.2 million of income incentive fees (waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), and $0.1 million and $0.1 million of expenses pursuant to expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor for net operating expenses of $3.1 million and $2.5 million, respectively.
For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, net investment income was $3.9 million and $2.7 million, or $0.46 and $0.44 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 8,310,559 and 6,037,036, respectively.
The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of ($0.4) million and $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $3.4 million and $4.5 million, or $0.41 and $0.75 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 8,310,559 and 6,037,036, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $150.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company had $113.0 million and $98.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.
Recent Portfolio Activity
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended June 30, 2024:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
New Investment
April 1, 2024
FairWave Holdings, LLC
Specialty coffee platform
$
3,084,350
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
1,079,522
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
462,652
Revolver Commitment
$
115,663
Equity
New Investment
April 11, 2024
WER Holdings, LLC
Regional provider of commercial landscaping services
$
1,099,727
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
544,419
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
163,326
Revolver Commitment
$
73,300
Equity
Add-On Investment
April 16, 2024
Impact Home Services LLC*
Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider
$
5,055
Equity
New Investment
May 10, 2024
Luxium Solutions, LLC
Manufacturer and distributor of high-performance advanced materials and assemblies
$
3,372,885
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
488,117
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
Add-On Investment
May 16, 2024
Impact Home Services LLC*
Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider
$
2,527
Equity
New Investment
May 24, 2024
Teckrez, LLC
Distributor of tackifier resins and acrylic monomers
$
1,755,164
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
586,521
Revolver Commitment
$
36,658
Equity
New Investment
May 28, 2024
FiscalNote Boards LLC*
Facilitator of executive-level in-person events and remote peer-to-peer industry insights
$
77,109
Equity
New Investment
May 31, 2024
TriplePoint Acquisition Holdings LLC
Provider of HVAC, plumbing, and other mechanical and industrial services
$
4,246,034
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
1,061,509
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
589,727
Revolver Commitment
$
442,295
Equity
New Investment
June 6, 2024
Monarch Behavioral Therapy, LLC
Provider of center-based applied behavioral analysis therapy services
$
5,261,383
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
843,170
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
562,114
Revolver Commitment
$
333,333
Equity
Add-On Investment
June 6, 2024
Impact Home Services LLC*
Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider
$
1,264
Equity
New Investment
June 13, 2024
Said Intermediate, LLC
Digital transformation consulting firm
$
5,818,182
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
909,091
Revolver Commitment
$
272,727
Equity
New Investment
June 24, 2024
AGT Robotique, Inc.
Manufacturer of robotic welding solutions for metal fabrication industry
$
8,503,125
Senior Secured?-?First Lien
$
1,210,120
Revolver Commitment
*
Existing portfolio company
Events Subsequent to June 30, 2024
The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through August 9, 2024. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.
Credit Facilities
On August 1, 2024, the Company entered into a Loan Financing and Servicing Agreement (the "Loan Agreement") for a special purpose vehicle financing credit facility (the "SPV Facility") by and among Stellus Private Credit BDC SPV LLC ("Stellus SPV"), as borrower, the Company, as equityholder and servicer, Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch ("Deutsche Bank"), as facility agent, Citibank, N.A., as collateral agent and collateral custodian, Alter Domus (US) LLC, as collateral administrator, and the lenders that are party thereto from time to time. The SPV Facility provides for $50 million of initial commitments with an accordion feature that allows for an additional $50 million of total commitments from new and existing lenders on the same terms and conditions as the existing commitments. Advances under the SPV Facility bear interest at three-month Term SOFR (as defined in the Loan Agreement) plus an applicable margin of 2.50% during the revolving period ending on August 1, 2027 and three-month Term SOFR plus an applicable margin of 2.85% thereafter. The Loan Agreement provides for an unused commitment fee, from the effective date of the Loan Agreement through August 1, 2027, of 0.25% per annum on the unused commitments if Stellus SPV's credit facility utilization is greater than or equal to 80%, and otherwise, 0.50% per annum on the unused commitments, and other customary fees. The SPV Facility will mature on August 1, 2030.
The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility and SPV Facility as of August 9, 2024 was $63.2 million and $50.0 million, respectively.
Distributions Declared
On June 26, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of July 2024, August 2024, and September 2024, as follows:
Record
Payment
Amount per
Declared
Date
Date
Share
6/26/2024
7/1/2024
7/31/2024
$
0.1666
6/26/2024
8/1/2024
8/30/2024
$
0.1666
6/26/2024
9/2/2024
9/30/2024
$
0.1666
Sale of Unregistered Securities
Since June 30, 2024, the Company sold 104,924 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.19 per share for aggregate proceeds of $1.6 million, which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors.
Since June 30, 2024, the Company also issued 8,014 common shares of beneficial interest for aggregate proceeds of $0.1 million under the DRIP.
About Stellus Private Credit BDC
The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
June 30, 2024
(unaudited)
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$252,191,163 and $206,513,758, respectively)
$
254,154,676
$
208,574,078
Cash and cash equivalents
565,106
593,685
Interest receivable
1,918,469
1,495,581
Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)
77,042
126,539
Deferred offering costs
105,843
72,875
Related party receivable
113,666
162,455
Prepaid expenses
84,493
127,019
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
121,092
71,105
Total Assets
$
257,263,779
$
211,223,337
LIABILITIES
Credit Facilities payable
$
112,219,734
$
97,031,517
Dividends payable
-
3,551,068
Unearned revenue
801,369
897,538
Income incentive fee payable
445,911
439,854
Capital gains incentive fee payable
291,758
261,684
Interest payable
334,536
367,093
Administrative services payable
131,543
124,958
Income tax payable
51,769
182,489
Deferred tax liability
164,066
167,865
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
190,207
177,249
Total Liabilities
$
114,630,893
$
103,201,315
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Net Assets
$
142,632,886
$
108,022,022
NET ASSETS
Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares
authorized; 9,390,537 and 7,102,136 issued and outstanding, respectively)
$
93,905
$
71,021
Paid-in capital
139,747,341
104,810,048
Total distributable earnings
2,791,640
3,140,953
Net Assets
$
142,632,886
$
108,022,022
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
257,263,779
$
211,223,337
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
15.19
$
15.21
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
INVESTMENT INCOME
Interest income
$
6,844,595
$
5,158,773
$
13,153,976
$
9,890,725
Other income
86,125
62,484
195,721
238,553
Total Investment Income
$
6,930,720
$
5,221,257
$
13,349,697
$
10,129,278
OPERATING EXPENSES
Management fees
$
800,653
$
666,721
$
1,601,307
$
1,268,560
Income incentive fees
642,470
468,011
1,240,871
907,677
Capital gains incentive (reversal) fee
(7,817)
124,892
30,074
124,892
Professional fees
128,021
168,703
324,932
380,511
Organization costs
-
-
-
1,000
Amortization of deferred offering costs
48,654
41,106
95,382
98,729
Administrative services expenses
122,272
100,914
244,049
194,674
Trustees' fees
40,000
40,000
80,000
80,000
Insurance expense
20,197
20,307
40,393
40,391
Valuation fees
1,559
615
28,718
18,274
Interest expense and other fees
2,278,332
1,822,407
4,388,451
3,525,910
Income tax expense
7,685
8,855
29,274
16,690
Other general and administrative expenses
77,912
37,503
120,845
81,023
Total Operating Expenses
$
4,159,938
$
3,500,034
$
8,224,296
$
6,738,331
Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)
$
(1,091,852)
$
(961,954)
$
(2,289,748)
$
(1,930,229)
Net Operating Expenses
$
3,068,086
$
2,538,080
$
5,934,548
$
4,808,102
Net Investment Income
$
3,862,634
$
2,683,177
$
7,415,149
$
5,321,176
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
$
6,403
$
7,846
14,845
11,321
Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
(417,099)
1,819,403
(83,638)
1,747,377
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
(4,288)
(27)
(13,169)
6,193
(Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized (gain) loss on investments
(42,087)
-
3,798
-
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
$
3,405,563
$
4,510,399
$
7,336,985
$
7,086,067
Net Investment Income Per Share?-?basic and diluted
$
0.46
$
0.44
$
0.95
$
0.92
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share?-?basic and diluted
$
0.41
$
0.75
$
0.94
$
1.23
Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding?-?basic and diluted
8,310,559
6,037,036
7,768,883
5,770,879
Distributions Per Share?-?basic and diluted
$
0.49
$
0.45
$
0.99
$
0.87
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)
Common Shares of
Beneficial Interest
Total
Number of
Par
Paid-in
distributable
shares
value
capital
(loss) gain
Net Assets
Balances at December 31, 2022
5,483,433
$
54,834
$
80,950,845
$
(742,722)
$
80,262,957
Net investment income
-
-
-
2,637,999
2,637,999
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
-
-
-
3,475
3,475
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
-
-
-
(72,026)
(72,026)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations
-
-
-
6,220
6,220
Distributions from net investment income
-
-
-
(2,306,409)
(2,306,409)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
349,546
3,496
5,115,958
-
5,119,454
Balances at March 31, 2023
5,832,979
$
58,330
$
86,066,803
$
(473,463)
$
85,651,670
Net investment income
-
-
-
2,683,177
2,683,177
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
-
-
-
7,846
7,846
Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
-
-
-
1,819,403
1,819,403
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation
-
-
-
(27)
(27)
Distributions from net investment income
-
-
-
(2,720,486)
(2,720,486)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
349,945
3,499
5,152,116
-
5,155,615
Balances at June 30, 2023
6,182,924
$
61,829
$
91,218,919
$
1,316,450
$
92,597,198
Balances at December 31, 2023
7,102,136
$
71,021
$
104,810,048
$
3,140,953
$
108,022,022
Net investment income
-
-
-
3,552,515
3,552,515
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
-
-
-
8,442
8,442
Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
-
-
-
333,461
333,461
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
-
-
-
(8,881)
(8,881)
Benefit for taxes on net unrealized loss on investments
-
-
-
45,885
45,885
Distributions from net investment income
-
-
-
(3,610,362)
(3,610,362)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
255,902
2,559
3,901,680
-
3,904,239
Balances at March 31, 2024
7,358,038
$
73,580
$
108,711,728
$
3,462,013
$
112,247,321
Net investment income
-
-
-
3,862,634
3,862,634
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
-
-
-
6,403
6,403
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
-
-
-
(417,099)
(417,099)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
-
-
-
(4,288)
(4,288)
Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments
-
-
-
(42,087)
(42,087)
Distributions from net investment income
-
-
-
(4,075,936)
(4,075,936)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
2,032,499
20,325
31,035,613
-
31,055,938
Balances at June 30, 2024
9,390,537
$
93,905
$
139,747,341
$
2,791,640
$
142,632,886
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
7,336,985
$
7,086,067
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
Purchases of investments
(58,123,495)
(41,418,778)
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
13,029,056
12,580,637
Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments
83,638
(1,747,377)
Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) foreign currency translations
13,169
(6,193)
Increase in investments due to PIK
(333,142)
-
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
(299,811)
(221,155)
Deferred tax benefit
(3,799)
-
Amortization of loan structure fees
188,217
298,970
Amortization of deferred offering costs
95,382
98,729
Changes in other assets and liabilities
Increase in interest receivable
(422,888)
(279,075)
Increase in other receivable
(123,392)
-
Decrease (increase) in related party receivable
48,789
(94,964)
Decrease in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor
49,497
26,409
Decrease in prepaid expenses
42,526
70,588
Increase in administrative services payable
6,585
26,149
Decrease in interest payable
(32,557)
(389,912)
Increase in income incentive fees payable
6,057
30,837
Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable
30,074
124,892
(Decrease) increase in unearned revenue
(96,169)
68,341
(Decrease) increase in income tax payable
(130,720)
8,390
Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities
12,958
7,771
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
$
(38,623,040)
$
(23,729,674)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
$
34,960,177
$
10,275,069
Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued
(128,350)
(131,095)
Stockholder distributions paid
(11,237,366)
(4,115,942)
Borrowings under Credit Facilities
67,100,000
72,000,000
Repayments of Credit Facilities
(52,100,000)
(57,415,000)
Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities
-
(352,744)
Short-term loan repayments
-
(11,250,000)
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
$
38,594,461
$
9,010,288
Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
(28,579)
$
(14,719,386)
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period
593,685
15,469,823
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
$
565,106
$
750,437
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
Cash paid for interest expense
$
4,232,791
$
3,616,852
Income and excise tax paid
159,994
8,300
Increase in deferred offering costs
32,968
32,366
Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan
780,177
155,615
(Decrease) increase in dividends payable
(3,551,068)
910,953
