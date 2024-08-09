Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.08.2024 20:45 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus PBDC, stated "We are pleased to report strong results in the second quarter in which we generated $0.46 per share of net investment income and maintained a stable net asset value. During the quarter, we funded $42 million of investments and received $4 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $254 million at fair value. On June 26, 2024, we declared our 2024 third quarter monthly dividend of $0.50 per share in the aggregate, which represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 13%."














FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)




























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024


June 30, 2023


June 30, 2024


June 30, 2023



Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share

Net investment income


$3.86

$0.46


$2.68

$0.44


$7.42

$0.95


$5.33

$0.92

Net unrealized gain (loss) included in earnings


(0.41)

(0.05)


1.83

0.31


(0.09)

(0.01)


1.76

0.30

Benefit (provision) for taxes on net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments


(0.04)

-


-

-


0.01

-


-

-

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


$3.41

$0.41


$4.51

$0.75


7.34

0.94


7.09

1.23

Distributions


(4.08)

(0.49)


(2.72)

(0.45)


(7.69)

(0.99)


(5.03)

(0.87)

Other weighted average share adjustments(1)


-

0.01


-

-


-

0.03


-

(0.01)

Net asset value


142.6

$15.19


92.6

$14.98


142.6

$15.19


92.6

$14.98

Weighted average shares outstanding



8,310,559



6,037,036



7,768,883



5,770,879









(1)

Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.






PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY





($ in millions)












As of


As of



June 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

Investments at fair value


$254.2


$208.6

Total assets


$257.3


$211.2

Net assets


$142.6


$108.0

Shares outstanding


9,390,537


7,102,136

Net asset value per share


$15.19


$15.21








Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024


June 30, 2023

New investments


$41.6


$24.4

Repayments of investments


(3.7)


(2.8)

Net activity


$37.9


$21.6








As of


As of



June 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

Number of portfolio company investments


49


39

Number of debt investments


47


37






Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (2)

Cash


11.6 %


11.8 %

Payment-in-kind ("PIK")


0.3 %


0.3 %

Fee amortization


0.4 %


0.4 %

Total


12.3 %


12.5 %






Weighted average yield on total investments (3)

Cash


11.0 %


11.2 %

Payment-in-kind ("PIK")


0.3 %


0.3 %

Fee amortization


0.4 %


0.4 %

Total


11.7 %


11.9 %









(2)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(3)

The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 totaled $6.9 million and $5.2 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 totaled $4.2 million and $3.5 million, respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $0.8 million and $0.7 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.6 million and $0.5 million, capital gains incentive (reversal) fees of less than ($0.1) million and $0.1 million, which are not currently payable, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $2.3 million and $1.8 million, respectively (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.1 million and $0.1 million, and other expenses totaled $0.3 million for both periods. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), waived $0.8 million and $0.7 million of management fees (voluntarily waived until October 1, 2024), $0.2 million and $0.2 million of income incentive fees (waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), and $0.1 million and $0.1 million of expenses pursuant to expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor for net operating expenses of $3.1 million and $2.5 million, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, net investment income was $3.9 million and $2.7 million, or $0.46 and $0.44 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 8,310,559 and 6,037,036, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of ($0.4) million and $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $3.4 million and $4.5 million, or $0.41 and $0.75 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 8,310,559 and 6,037,036, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $150.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company had $113.0 million and $98.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended June 30, 2024:













Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


Instrument Type

New Investment


April 1, 2024


FairWave Holdings, LLC


Specialty coffee platform


$

3,084,350


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

1,079,522


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

462,652


Revolver Commitment









$

115,663


Equity

New Investment


April 11, 2024


WER Holdings, LLC


Regional provider of commercial landscaping services


$

1,099,727


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

544,419


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

163,326


Revolver Commitment









$

73,300


Equity

Add-On Investment


April 16, 2024


Impact Home Services LLC*


Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider


$

5,055


Equity

New Investment


May 10, 2024


Luxium Solutions, LLC


Manufacturer and distributor of high-performance advanced materials and assemblies


$

3,372,885


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

488,117


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment

Add-On Investment


May 16, 2024


Impact Home Services LLC*


Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider


$

2,527


Equity

New Investment


May 24, 2024


Teckrez, LLC


Distributor of tackifier resins and acrylic monomers


$

1,755,164


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

586,521


Revolver Commitment









$

36,658


Equity

New Investment


May 28, 2024


FiscalNote Boards LLC*


Facilitator of executive-level in-person events and remote peer-to-peer industry insights


$

77,109


Equity

New Investment


May 31, 2024


TriplePoint Acquisition Holdings LLC


Provider of HVAC, plumbing, and other mechanical and industrial services


$

4,246,034


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

1,061,509


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

589,727


Revolver Commitment









$

442,295


Equity

New Investment


June 6, 2024


Monarch Behavioral Therapy, LLC


Provider of center-based applied behavioral analysis therapy services


$

5,261,383


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

843,170


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

562,114


Revolver Commitment









$

333,333


Equity

Add-On Investment


June 6, 2024


Impact Home Services LLC*


Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider


$

1,264


Equity

New Investment


June 13, 2024


Said Intermediate, LLC


Digital transformation consulting firm


$

5,818,182


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

909,091


Revolver Commitment









$

272,727


Equity

New Investment


June 24, 2024


AGT Robotique, Inc.


Manufacturer of robotic welding solutions for metal fabrication industry


$

8,503,125


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

1,210,120


Revolver Commitment



*

Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2024

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through August 9, 2024. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Credit Facilities

On August 1, 2024, the Company entered into a Loan Financing and Servicing Agreement (the "Loan Agreement") for a special purpose vehicle financing credit facility (the "SPV Facility") by and among Stellus Private Credit BDC SPV LLC ("Stellus SPV"), as borrower, the Company, as equityholder and servicer, Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch ("Deutsche Bank"), as facility agent, Citibank, N.A., as collateral agent and collateral custodian, Alter Domus (US) LLC, as collateral administrator, and the lenders that are party thereto from time to time. The SPV Facility provides for $50 million of initial commitments with an accordion feature that allows for an additional $50 million of total commitments from new and existing lenders on the same terms and conditions as the existing commitments. Advances under the SPV Facility bear interest at three-month Term SOFR (as defined in the Loan Agreement) plus an applicable margin of 2.50% during the revolving period ending on August 1, 2027 and three-month Term SOFR plus an applicable margin of 2.85% thereafter. The Loan Agreement provides for an unused commitment fee, from the effective date of the Loan Agreement through August 1, 2027, of 0.25% per annum on the unused commitments if Stellus SPV's credit facility utilization is greater than or equal to 80%, and otherwise, 0.50% per annum on the unused commitments, and other customary fees. The SPV Facility will mature on August 1, 2030.

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility and SPV Facility as of August 9, 2024 was $63.2 million and $50.0 million, respectively.

Distributions Declared

On June 26, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of July 2024, August 2024, and September 2024, as follows:



Record


Payment


Amount per

Declared


Date


Date


Share

6/26/2024


7/1/2024


7/31/2024


$

0.1666

6/26/2024


8/1/2024


8/30/2024


$

0.1666

6/26/2024


9/2/2024


9/30/2024


$

0.1666

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since June 30, 2024, the Company sold 104,924 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.19 per share for aggregate proceeds of $1.6 million, which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors.

Since June 30, 2024, the Company also issued 8,014 common shares of beneficial interest for aggregate proceeds of $0.1 million under the DRIP.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES




June 30, 2024






(unaudited)


December 31, 2023

ASSETS







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$252,191,163 and $206,513,758, respectively)


$

254,154,676


$

208,574,078

Cash and cash equivalents



565,106



593,685

Interest receivable



1,918,469



1,495,581

Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)



77,042



126,539

Deferred offering costs



105,843



72,875

Related party receivable



113,666



162,455

Prepaid expenses



84,493



127,019

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



121,092



71,105

Total Assets


$

257,263,779


$

211,223,337

LIABILITIES







Credit Facilities payable


$

112,219,734


$

97,031,517

Dividends payable



-



3,551,068

Unearned revenue



801,369



897,538

Income incentive fee payable



445,911



439,854

Capital gains incentive fee payable



291,758



261,684

Interest payable



334,536



367,093

Administrative services payable



131,543



124,958

Income tax payable



51,769



182,489

Deferred tax liability



164,066



167,865

Other accrued expenses and liabilities



190,207



177,249

Total Liabilities


$

114,630,893


$

103,201,315

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets


$

142,632,886


$

108,022,022

NET ASSETS







Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares

authorized; 9,390,537 and 7,102,136 issued and outstanding, respectively)


$

93,905


$

71,021

Paid-in capital



139,747,341



104,810,048

Total distributable earnings



2,791,640



3,140,953

Net Assets


$

142,632,886


$

108,022,022

Total Liabilities and Net Assets


$

257,263,779


$

211,223,337

Net Asset Value Per Share


$

15.19


$

15.21

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024


June 30, 2023


June 30, 2024


June 30, 2023

INVESTMENT INCOME













Interest income


$

6,844,595


$

5,158,773


$

13,153,976


$

9,890,725

Other income



86,125



62,484



195,721



238,553

Total Investment Income


$

6,930,720


$

5,221,257


$

13,349,697


$

10,129,278

OPERATING EXPENSES













Management fees


$

800,653


$

666,721


$

1,601,307


$

1,268,560

Income incentive fees



642,470



468,011



1,240,871



907,677

Capital gains incentive (reversal) fee



(7,817)



124,892



30,074



124,892

Professional fees



128,021



168,703



324,932



380,511

Organization costs



-



-



-



1,000

Amortization of deferred offering costs



48,654



41,106



95,382



98,729

Administrative services expenses



122,272



100,914



244,049



194,674

Trustees' fees



40,000



40,000



80,000



80,000

Insurance expense



20,197



20,307



40,393



40,391

Valuation fees



1,559



615



28,718



18,274

Interest expense and other fees



2,278,332



1,822,407



4,388,451



3,525,910

Income tax expense



7,685



8,855



29,274



16,690

Other general and administrative expenses



77,912



37,503



120,845



81,023

Total Operating Expenses


$

4,159,938


$

3,500,034


$

8,224,296


$

6,738,331

Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)


$

(1,091,852)


$

(961,954)


$

(2,289,748)


$

(1,930,229)

Net Operating Expenses


$

3,068,086


$

2,538,080


$

5,934,548


$

4,808,102

Net Investment Income


$

3,862,634


$

2,683,177


$

7,415,149


$

5,321,176

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation


$

6,403


$

7,846



14,845



11,321

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



(417,099)



1,819,403



(83,638)



1,747,377

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations



(4,288)



(27)



(13,169)



6,193

(Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized (gain) loss on investments



(42,087)



-



3,798



-

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations


$

3,405,563


$

4,510,399


$

7,336,985


$

7,086,067

Net Investment Income Per Share?-?basic and diluted


$

0.46


$

0.44


$

0.95


$

0.92

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share?-?basic and diluted


$

0.41


$

0.75


$

0.94


$

1.23

Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding?-?basic and diluted



8,310,559



6,037,036



7,768,883



5,770,879

Distributions Per Share?-?basic and diluted


$

0.49


$

0.45


$

0.99


$

0.87

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)




Common Shares of












Beneficial Interest





Total





Number of


Par


Paid-in


distributable





shares


value


capital


(loss) gain


Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2022


5,483,433


$

54,834


$

80,950,845


$

(742,722)


$

80,262,957

Net investment income


-



-



-



2,637,999



2,637,999

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



3,475



3,475

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments


-



-



-



(72,026)



(72,026)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



6,220



6,220

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(2,306,409)



(2,306,409)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


349,546



3,496



5,115,958



-



5,119,454

Balances at March 31, 2023


5,832,979


$

58,330


$

86,066,803


$

(473,463)


$

85,651,670

Net investment income


-



-



-



2,683,177



2,683,177

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



7,846



7,846

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments


-



-



-



1,819,403



1,819,403

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



(27)



(27)

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(2,720,486)



(2,720,486)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


349,945



3,499



5,152,116



-



5,155,615

Balances at June 30, 2023


6,182,924


$

61,829


$

91,218,919


$

1,316,450


$

92,597,198
















Balances at December 31, 2023


7,102,136


$

71,021


$

104,810,048


$

3,140,953


$

108,022,022

Net investment income


-



-



-



3,552,515



3,552,515

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



8,442



8,442

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments


-



-



-



333,461



333,461

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(8,881)



(8,881)

Benefit for taxes on net unrealized loss on investments


-



-



-



45,885



45,885

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(3,610,362)



(3,610,362)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


255,902



2,559



3,901,680



-



3,904,239

Balances at March 31, 2024


7,358,038


$

73,580


$

108,711,728


$

3,462,013


$

112,247,321

Net investment income


-



-



-



3,862,634



3,862,634

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



6,403



6,403

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments


-



-



-



(417,099)



(417,099)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(4,288)



(4,288)

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments


-



-



-



(42,087)



(42,087)

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(4,075,936)



(4,075,936)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


2,032,499



20,325



31,035,613



-



31,055,938

Balances at June 30, 2024


9,390,537


$

93,905


$

139,747,341


$

2,791,640


$

142,632,886

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



Six Months Ended


June 30, 2024


June 30, 2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities






Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$

7,336,985


$

7,086,067

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:






Purchases of investments


(58,123,495)



(41,418,778)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments


13,029,056



12,580,637

Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments


83,638



(1,747,377)

Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) foreign currency translations


13,169



(6,193)

Increase in investments due to PIK


(333,142)



-

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net


(299,811)



(221,155)

Deferred tax benefit


(3,799)



-

Amortization of loan structure fees


188,217



298,970

Amortization of deferred offering costs


95,382



98,729

Changes in other assets and liabilities






Increase in interest receivable


(422,888)



(279,075)

Increase in other receivable


(123,392)



-

Decrease (increase) in related party receivable


48,789



(94,964)

Decrease in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor


49,497



26,409

Decrease in prepaid expenses


42,526



70,588

Increase in administrative services payable


6,585



26,149

Decrease in interest payable


(32,557)



(389,912)

Increase in income incentive fees payable


6,057



30,837

Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable


30,074



124,892

(Decrease) increase in unearned revenue


(96,169)



68,341

(Decrease) increase in income tax payable


(130,720)



8,390

Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities


12,958



7,771

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$

(38,623,040)


$

(23,729,674)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities






Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

$

34,960,177


$

10,275,069

Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued


(128,350)



(131,095)

Stockholder distributions paid


(11,237,366)



(4,115,942)

Borrowings under Credit Facilities


67,100,000



72,000,000

Repayments of Credit Facilities


(52,100,000)



(57,415,000)

Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities


-



(352,744)

Short-term loan repayments


-



(11,250,000)

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$

38,594,461


$

9,010,288

Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

(28,579)


$

(14,719,386)

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period


593,685



15,469,823

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$

565,106


$

750,437

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities






Cash paid for interest expense

$

4,232,791


$

3,616,852

Income and excise tax paid


159,994



8,300

Increase in deferred offering costs


32,968



32,366

Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan


780,177



155,615

(Decrease) increase in dividends payable


(3,551,068)



910,953

SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC

