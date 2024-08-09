Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
- Quarterly revenue of $2,217,000, up 3.7% from the prior-year period
- Gross margin of 47.2%
- Cash and investments of approximately $9.9 million
Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Change
Net Sales
$
2,217
$
2,137
3.7
%
Gross Margin
47.2
%
50.0
%
-280
bps
Operating Income (Loss)
$
(107)
$
44
(343.2)
%
Operating Income Margin
(4.8)
%
2.1
%
-690
bps
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
$
2
$
138
(98.6)
%
Earnings Per Share (diluted)
$
0.00
$
0.03
(100.0)
%
Net sales in the second quarter increased 3.7% to $2,217,000 from $2,137,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first six months of 2024, net sales increased 6.7% to $4,461,000 from $4,182,000 in the comparable prior-year period. Furthermore, gross margin for the 2024 six-month period was 47.7%, down from 50.0% in the corresponding six months in 2023, primarily due to increased material and labor costs across all product lines.
"During the 2024 second quarter, our sales increased 3.7% from the comparable prior-year period, primarily due to increased sales of our HazardPROTM wireless hazard monitoring systems," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Customers continue to value the ease of installation, flexibility, and favorable overall cost of ownership of our HazardPRO systems."
A full analysis of results for the period ended June 30, 2024 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.
Electro-Sensors, Inc.
Statements of Income
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited)
(in thousands except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
Sales
$
2,217
$
2,137
Cost of goods sold
1,170
1,069
Gross profit
1,047
1,068
Operating expenses
1,154
1,024
Operating income (loss)
(107)
44
Non-operating income, net
109
94
Income before income taxes
2
138
Provision for income taxes
6
22
Net income (loss)
$
(4)
$
116
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
$
0.00
$
0.03
Average shares outstanding - diluted
3,428,021
3,443,394
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
Sales
$
4,461
$
4,182
Cost of goods sold
2,334
2,092
Gross profit
2,127
2,090
Operating expenses
2,334
2,184
Operating income (loss)
(207)
(94)
Non-operating income, net
225
187
Income before income taxes
18
93
Provision for income taxes
11
21
Net income
$
7
$
72
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.00
$
0.02
Average shares outstanding - diluted
3,428,021
3,443,930
Electro-Sensors, Inc.
Balance Sheets
June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
(unaudited)
Current Assets
Cash and investments
$
9,944
$
9,926
Trade receivables, net
1,180
1,283
Inventories
1,865
1,751
Other current assets
218
179
Total current assets
13,207
13,139
Deferred income tax asset, long-term
330
355
Property and equipment, net
930
951
Total assets
$
14,467
$
14,445
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
638
$
690
Total current liabilities
638
690
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
342
342
Additional paid-in capital
2,297
2,230
Retained earnings
11,190
11,183
Total stockholders' equity
13,829
13,755
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
14,467
$
14,445
About Electro-Sensors
Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
