Sonntag, 11.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
5-Jahresgenehmigung von Panther ebnet den Weg für potenziell explosives Wachstum
WKN: 657846 | ISIN: US2852331022 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
09.08.24
22:00 Uhr
3,770 US-Dollar
-0,030
-0,79 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTRO-SENSORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTRO-SENSORS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.08.2024 21:15 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

  • Quarterly revenue of $2,217,000, up 3.7% from the prior-year period
  • Gross margin of 47.2%
  • Cash and investments of approximately $9.9 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Change

Net Sales


$

2,217


$

2,137


3.7

%

Gross Margin



47.2

%


50.0

%

-280

bps

Operating Income (Loss)


$

(107)


$

44


(343.2)

%

Operating Income Margin



(4.8)

%


2.1

%

-690

bps

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes


$

2


$

138


(98.6)

%

Earnings Per Share (diluted)


$

0.00


$

0.03


(100.0)

%

Net sales in the second quarter increased 3.7% to $2,217,000 from $2,137,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first six months of 2024, net sales increased 6.7% to $4,461,000 from $4,182,000 in the comparable prior-year period. Furthermore, gross margin for the 2024 six-month period was 47.7%, down from 50.0% in the corresponding six months in 2023, primarily due to increased material and labor costs across all product lines.

"During the 2024 second quarter, our sales increased 3.7% from the comparable prior-year period, primarily due to increased sales of our HazardPROTM wireless hazard monitoring systems," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Customers continue to value the ease of installation, flexibility, and favorable overall cost of ownership of our HazardPRO systems."

A full analysis of results for the period ended June 30, 2024 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Statements of Income

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited)

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,


2024


2023

Sales

$

2,217


$

2,137

Cost of goods sold


1,170



1,069

Gross profit


1,047



1,068







Operating expenses


1,154



1,024







Operating income (loss)


(107)



44







Non-operating income, net


109



94







Income before income taxes


2



138







Provision for income taxes


6



22







Net income (loss)

$

(4)


$

116







Earnings (loss) per share - diluted

$

0.00


$

0.03

Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,428,021



3,443,394



Six Months Ended June 30,


2024


2023

Sales

$

4,461


$

4,182

Cost of goods sold


2,334



2,092

Gross profit


2,127



2,090







Operating expenses


2,334



2,184







Operating income (loss)


(207)



(94)







Non-operating income, net


225



187







Income before income taxes


18



93







Provision for income taxes


11



21







Net income

$

7


$

72







Earnings per share - diluted

$

0.00


$

0.02

Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,428,021



3,443,930

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Balance Sheets

June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(in thousands)



June 30,


December 31,


2024


2023

Assets

(unaudited)









Current Assets






Cash and investments

$

9,944


$

9,926

Trade receivables, net


1,180



1,283

Inventories


1,865



1,751

Other current assets


218



179

Total current assets


13,207



13,139







Deferred income tax asset, long-term


330



355

Property and equipment, net


930



951

Total assets

$

14,467


$

14,445







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity












Current Liabilities






Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

638


$

690

Total current liabilities


638



690













Stockholders' equity






Common stock


342



342

Additional paid-in capital


2,297



2,230

Retained earnings


11,190



11,183

Total stockholders' equity


13,829



13,755







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

14,467


$

14,445

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-
X: x.com/ESIsensors
Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
