Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 11.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
5-Jahresgenehmigung von Panther ebnet den Weg für potenziell explosives Wachstum
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JK8L | ISIN: US08986R3093 | Ticker-Symbol: SQ7B
Frankfurt
09.08.24
08:00 Uhr
172,00 Euro
+3,00
+1,78 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
172,00177,0010.08.
PR Newswire
09.08.2024 22:07 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biglari Holdings Inc. announces its results for the second quarter and first six months of 2024

San Antonio, TX, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BH.A; BH) announces its results for the second quarter and first six months of 2024.

Biglari Holdings Inc.'s earnings for the second quarter and first six months of 2024 and 2023 are summarized below. To become fully apprised of our results, shareholders should carefully study our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.biglariholdings.com.

(dollars in thousands)









Second Quarter


First Six Months


2024


2023


2024


2023









Pre-tax operating earnings

$ 19,704


$10,037


$ 25,401


$ 19,086

Investment gains (losses)

(82,619)


(7,143)


(58,921)


69,083

Income taxes and income attributable to noncontrolling interest

14,725


(958)


7,909


(21,347)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Biglari Holdings shareholders

$ (48,190)


$ 1,936


$ (25,611)


$ 66,822

Analysis of Results:

Investments affect our reported quarterly earnings based on their carrying value. We do not regard the quarterly or annual fluctuations in our investments to be meaningful. Therefore, our operating businesses are best analyzed before the impact of investment gains. As a consequence, in the preceding table we separate earnings of our operating businesses from our investment gains.

About Biglari Holdings Inc.

Biglari Holdings Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, licensing and media, restaurants, and oil and gas.

Comment on Regulation G

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. In addition to the GAAP presentations of net earnings, Biglari Holdings defines pre-tax operating earnings outside of the investment gains/losses of the Company.

Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ markedly from those projected or discussed here. Biglari Holdings cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, for actual results may differ materially from expectations. Biglari Holdings does not update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Further information on the types of factors that could affect Biglari Holdings and its business can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC.

SOURCE Biglari Holdings Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.