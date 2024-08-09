Anzeige
Sonntag, 11.08.2024
5-Jahresgenehmigung von Panther ebnet den Weg für potenziell explosives Wachstum
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.08.2024 22:24 Uhr
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports July 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of July 31, 2024 totaled $162.7 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $78.3 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $84.4 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of July 31, 2024 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities$ 21,446
Global Discovery1,658
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth12,513
U.S. Small-Cap Growth3,178
Global Equity Team
Global Equity350
Non-U.S. Growth13,288
China Post-Venture164
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity4,713
U.S. Mid-Cap Value2,862
Value Income16
International Value Team
International Value44,943
International Explorer336
Global Value Team
Global Value28,029
Select Equity327
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets1,871
Credit Team
High Income11,067
Credit Opportunities243
Floating Rate79
Developing World Team
Developing World3,719
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak2,026
Antero Peak Hedge210
International Small-Mid Team
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth7,368
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained638
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities989
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities634
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$ 162,667

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $67.5 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.