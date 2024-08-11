Mirame Fine Art: Christian Wedel and MÍRAME Fine Art: New Visions From the Costa Rican Contemporary Art Scene

MÍRAME Fine Art is proud to announce its collaboration with Christian Wedel. Known for his exploration of the natural world, Wedel examines the complex relationships between inert matter, plants, and the human body. His latest body of work continues to challenge and expand the boundaries of Costa Rican Postnaturalism.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2024 / Promoting Costa Rica's rich cultural heritage, MÍRAME Fine Art connects artists with art lovers worldwide. The premier online Costa Rican art gallery now includes the paintings of Christian Wedel.





Christian Wedel, Fountian II

Oil on Canvas





A Deep Dive into the Tropics

Wedel, born in 1985 and based in San José, has spent time within the ecosystems of Costa Rica, particularly the rainforest of Puerto Viejo on the Caribbean coast. This connection to the tropics is central to his art, where he deconstructs and reimagines the jungle through a variety of mediums, including charcoal, pencil, oil paintings, and ceramics. Simplifying abstract natural forms results in artworks that straddle the line between the familiar and the surreal, inviting viewers to experience the rainforest in a new way.

Postnaturalism: Melding the Organic with the Alien

Wedel's works explore Postnaturalism, a concept that examines the blurred boundaries between the natural and the artificial. This approach infuses his art with an eerie, spiritual quality, where plants morph into forms that are both familiar and unsettling. "There is an ambiguity between bodies, between what is human and what is plant, what is natural and what is manmade," Wedel explains. By challenging these distinctions, his work encourages viewers to reflect on human intervention in nature, making it particularly relevant to contemporary environmental discourse.

Costa Rican Artist Residency

Wedel recently completed a residency at Cero Uno, a downtown San José artist-run space becoming a hub for Costa Rican contemporary art. This residency allowed him to create new work that deepens his exploration of life forms' interconnectedness and the evolving definitions of what is natural. His time at Cero Uno highlights the importance of Costa Rican artist residencies in fostering innovation and supporting emerging artists.

Global Recognition Rooted in Tradition

Wedel's work has been showcased in some of Costa Rica's most esteemed venues, including the Museum of Costa Rican Art and the Spain Cultural Center. His commitment to environmental consciousness places him at the forefront of a broader conversation on climate change.

For collectors looking to buy Costa Rican art, Wedel offers a rare opportunity to engage with a body of work that is deeply rooted in traditional Costa Rican art while pushing the boundaries of contemporary expression. His art is not just a reflection of the Costa Rican landscape but a commentary on the forces shaping our world today.

Contact Information

For more details on Christian Wedel's work or inquiries about purchasing, please contact MÍRAME Fine Art at belinda@miramefineart.com or visit www.miramefineart.com.

Contact Information

Belinda Seppings

Co-Founder

belinda@miramefineart.com

+447821591397

SOURCE: MÍRAME Fine Art

View the original press release on newswire.com.