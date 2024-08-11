Santa Clara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2024) - Kapriz Hardwood Floors, a leading family-owned flooring company based in the Santa Clara/San Jose and Bay Area, is excited to announce the expansion of its unique business model aimed at revolutionizing the home remodeling industry.

Inside of the Kapriz Flooring Showroom

Specializing in premium hardwood and tile flooring, Kapriz Hardwood Floors is set to change the market dynamics by offering high-end, durable products through an innovative purchasing strategy. By acquiring entire collections that are nearing discontinuation, Kapriz Hardwood Floors ensures the availability of top-quality flooring products from reputable manufacturers.

"Our mission at Kapriz Hardwood Floors is to provide high-quality flooring solutions that offer both value and longevity," said Sergey Stotsky, Owner of Kapriz Hardwood Floors. "We are dedicated to selecting products that combine beauty and durability, ensuring our customers enjoy long-lasting flooring solutions."

Kapriz Hardwood Floors is committed to upholding the highest standards in the industry by avoiding inferior options that do not meet their stringent quality criteria. This dedication has earned the company a reputation for excellence, positioning Kapriz Hardwood Floors as a trusted name in the flooring sector.

In addition to serving customers in Northern California, Kapriz Hardwood Floors now offers its premium flooring solutions nationwide, ensuring that homeowners across the country can benefit from their exceptional products.

Kapriz Hardwood Floors is recognized as one of the top-rated hardwood flooring stores in Santa Clara due to their exceptional commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Outside of the Kapriz Flooring Showroom

About Kapriz Hardwood Floors

Choose Kapriz Hardwood Floors for durability, quality, and unmatched value.

