Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of MAD (MAD) on August 8, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the MAD/USDT trading pair, which went live already.





MAD (MAD) is a wild degen beast, addicted to memecoins and thriving in the MemesAfterDark ecosystem, where crypto gains are chased with a blend of madness and fun.

Introducing MAD: The ultimate degen party animal of the meme coin world

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of MAD (MAD), the wildest degen beast in the crypto world, known for relentless partying and hustling aiming to potentially make serious bank. Whether it's night or day, $MAD is always on the lookout for the next big meme coin.

MemesAfterDark is more than just a phrase; it's a massive degen movement that unites the biggest meme coin communities into one vibrant ecosystem. This movement is all about chasing potential gains while having an absolute blast and making friends along the way. In a world where crypto can be either boring tech or wild, heart-racing degen action, MemesAfterDark stands out as the ultimate playground for those who seek both fun and potential profit.

Joining the MAD movement means diving into a world where liquidity is burned, ownership is revoked, and the thrill of zero buy/sell tax keeps things exciting. With a supply of 1,000,000,000,000 $MAD and a dedicated community, this meme coin is set to dominate the nights and redefine what it means to be a degen. Get ready to party, hustle, and embrace the madness with $MAD, in the MemesAfterDark ecosystem.

About MAD Token

Based on SOL, MAD has a total supply of 1 trillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000). In the true spirit of decentralized finance and meme culture, liquidity for $MAD is permanently burned, and ownership is irrevocably revoked, ensuring a fair and transparent ecosystem for all holders. With zero buy/sell tax, $MAD aims to provide an exciting and engaging experience for its community, making it a standout token in the MemesAfterDark movement. The MAD token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on August 8, 2024. Investors who are interested in MAD can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

