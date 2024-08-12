Addison, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2024) - A trailblazer in the trailer industry, ATW, has announced a substantial investment in its renowned brands - Big Tex Trailers, PJ Trailers, and BWise Trailers. With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to innovation, ATW underscores its dedication to fostering dealer support. In partnership with award-winning Storydriven Business and Marketing Consultancy, The Buddy Group, ATW sets new standards in market differentiation.

Big Tex Trailers: With You for the Long Haul - link to learn more

ATW Invests in Big Tex Trailers, PJ Trailers, and BWise Trailers, Unveiling Strategic Campaigns to Reinforce Quality, Market Differentiation and Dealer Support

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/219594_a2128558343538e2_002full.jpg

An iconic name, synonymous with durability and reliability, Big Tex embodies the spirit of steadfast support. With ATW's latest investment, the brand is poised to reinforce its commitment to customers, pledging to be there for the long haul. Whether it's hauling equipment, materials, or precious cargo, Big Tex Trailers stand as a testament to reliability, resilience, and grit. In a new move towards consumer-facing marketing strategies, Big Tex Trailers has signed football legend Jason Witten to be featured in television and digital content series, The Tales of Toughness (link to content).

PJ Trailers: What Drives You, Drives Us - link to learn more

At PJ Trailers, the focus has always been on understanding the needs of customers and aligning them with top-notch products. ATW's investment injects fresh vigor into this vision, embarking on a journey where customer aspirations fuel innovation. The new campaign, "What Drives You, Drives Us," encapsulates the brand's dedication to empowering customers and being the driving force behind their success.

BWise Trailers: Become The Ultimate - link to brand anthem

BWise Trailers epitomizes ingenuity and excellence, providing customers with the ultimate trailer solution. ATW's investment underscores its commitment to enabling customers to become the ultimate in their endeavors. With the campaign "Become the Ultimate," BWise Trailers invites customers to reach new heights of performance and efficiency with its cutting-edge products and unwavering support.

Rationale for Rebrand: Elevating Dealer Support and Market Differentiation

The decision to invest in Big Tex Trailers, PJ Trailers, and BWise Trailers stems from ATW's unwavering dedication to dealer support and market differentiation. By infusing these brands with fresh resources and strategic campaigns, ATW aims to elevate the overall customer experience while setting new benchmarks for innovation and reliability in the trailer industry.

About ATW

ATW is a trailblazer in the trailer industry, renowned for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a diverse portfolio of brands that includes Big Tex, PJ Trailers, and BWise Trailers, ATW continues to redefine industry standards and empower customers to achieve their goals with confidence.

Video URL: https://youtu.be/OUZNNihKkPM

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219594

SOURCE: Plentisoft