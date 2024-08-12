Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Alarm: Der Weg zum Uran-Giganten ist jetzt frei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JR3A | ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XP
Tradegate
09.08.24
20:43 Uhr
0,124 Euro
+0,002
+1,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1090,12608:23
0,1160,11908:14
ACCESSWIRE
12.08.2024 08:02 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Statement re Loan Repayment

Argo Blockchain plc

("Argo" or "the Company")

Full Repayment of $35 Million Galaxy Loan

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to announce that it has fully repaid the remaining balance of the original loan extended by Galaxy Digital Holdings, Ltd. ("Galaxy") (GLXY) on 28 December 2022. Repayments of the $35 million loan began in May 2023. The loan balance as at June 30, 2024 was approximately $5.7 million.

This Galaxy debt was repaid over four months ahead of the current schedule, and nearly 18 months ahead of the original repayment schedule. The early repayment reflects the Company's focus on strengthening its balance sheet and reducing its financial liabilities. Principal repaid in 2023 was $11.5 million, and the remaining $23.5 million was repaid in 2024. For comparison purposes, interest expense on the Galaxy debt in 2023 was $4.6 million, compared to $1.4 million through the repayment date of August 9, 2024.

Management Commentary

Argo's Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Chippas, said, "Repaying the Galaxy loan is a significant milestone for Argo. Repayment was made possible by using cash flow generated from operations, cash generated from equity raises, and cash generated through the sale of non-core assets without any meaningful impact to Argo's hash rate. Successfully repaying $35 million of high-interest rate debt ahead of schedule is a testament to Argo's financial discipline. We remain committed to optimising our capital structure and driving long-term value for our shareholders."

This announcement contains inside information.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain


Investor Relations

ir@argoblockchain.com

Tennyson Securities


Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

Fortified Securities

Joint Broker

Guy Wheatley, CFA

+44 74930989014

guy.wheatley@fortifiedsecurities.com

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining operations in Quebec and Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.