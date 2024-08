The latest financial stability ranking of inverter manufacturers lists Hoymiles Power Electronics, Eaton, Enphase, Kstar and Delta Electronics as the top five. Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-based quality assurance services firm, released the third edition of its Sinovoltaics PV inverter manufacturer financial stability ranking, featuring 32 manufacturers. The ranking is based on publicly available information on publicly traded companies. The top ten inverter manufacturers are China's Hoymiles Power Electronics, Irish energy management specialist Eaton, U. S. -based microinverter specialist Enphase ...

