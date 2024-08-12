Porche has revealed a battery energy storage system (BESS) at its Leipzig powered by second-life Porsche Taycan batteries. The project is based on a feasibility study in collaboration with the University of Applied Sciences Zwickau in Saxony, Germany. From ESS News The BESS using second-life batteries at the Porsche Leipzig plant has a capacity of 5 MW and an energy content of 10 MWh. The system can be operated at up to 20% overload for short periods. The 4,400 battery modules from Porsche Taycan electric sportscars are housed in four battery containers. The use of second-life batteries increases ...

