Largest combined early and growth funds focused on Europe

Balderton Capital, one of Europe's leading technology venture capital firms, today announced its $615 million Early Stage Fund IX and $685 million Growth Fund II, to back Europe's most ambitious entrepreneurs from seed stage through IPO.

At Balderton, we believe the best way to change the world is to build a business and that many of these world-changing businesses will be built in Europe," said Bernard Liautaud, Managing Partner at Balderton. "As a firm, our mission is simple: to be the partner of choice to the founders starting and growing those European technology companies. These new funds put us in a position to do just that."

There was strong investor demand for Early Stage Fund IX and Growth Fund II, which marked the first time Balderton raised its early and growth funds simultaneously. The increasingly global mix of LPs in the firm's funds have been attracted to Balderton's European focus and track record of success during its 25 year history. This includes one of the largest and most prominent public state pensions in the United States, building out a selective European VC portfolio, and British Patient Capital, the UK's largest domestic investor in venture and venture growth opportunities.

There is now a long and diverse history of Europe as a key hub for global tech, with proven winners across sectors and countries. In just the last two years, Europe has established itself as a leader in AI, with London and Paris being the key innovation centres. The reasons for this are not surprising or new: world class institutions and engineers, a growing culture of entrepreneurialism, a developed funding ecosystem and, increasingly, third and fourth generation founders.

The growth of the European technology ecosystem has created strong returns for investors as well. European VC funds outperformed North American funds over both a 10 and 15 year period, according to data from Invest Europe and Cambridge Associates.

Since its founding in 2000, Balderton has invested in more than 275 technology companies from across Europe. The current portfolio includes global category leaders like Revolut, Dream Games, GoCardless, Contentful, Aircall, Wayve, Writer and PhotoRoom. Many previous portfolio companies have successfully exited, such as Darktrace, Depop, MySQL, Peakon, Recorded Future, Talend and THG. Balderton's investment history spans technology sectors including AI, fintech, B2B SaaS, digital health, mobility, gaming and marketplaces.

Beyond the hands-on support from its investment team, who have invaluable operational and entrepreneurial experience, Balderton offers a range of services to its founders and portfolio companies, including:

The Balderton Platform team, comprising experts in legal, finance, talent and people, marketing and sustainability

Executives in Residence industry veterans with decades of experience as startup builders and operators, with expertise in areas including sales, engineering, product and legal

The Balderton Community of more than 700 leading European technology executives from across the portfolio, who come together for peer support, networking and events, and form one of the strongest startup networks in Europe

In addition, Balderton takes unprecedented steps to support founders through its industry-leading Balderton Founder Wellbeing and Performance platform. This covers executive coaching, peer to peer support in CEO Forums, a health and fitness program and access to a digital platform for parent founders.

With Balderton's 65 team members across Europe, $1.3bn in new funds, and a strong portfolio of more than 125 companies, the firm is excited to continue its work of partnering with Europe's top entrepreneurs as they build world-changing companies.

About Balderton Capital

Balderton Capital is a multistage venture firm with more than two decades of experience supporting Europe's best founders from Seed to IPO. We have both early and growth funds and invest across the technology sector, with a proven track record backing AI, fintech, B2B SaaS, digital health, mobility, gaming and marketplace companies. Previous investments include Darktrace (LON: DARK), Depop, Flywire (NASDAQ: FLYW), Kobalt, MySQL, Nutmeg, Peakon, Recorded Future, Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) and THG (LON: THG). Balderton's current portfolio includes: Aircall, Beauty Pie, Contentful, Dream Games, GoCardless, Lendable, Matillion, Merama, Photoroom, Revolut, Tibber, Wayve, Writer and ZOE.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240808083911/en/

Contacts:

India Phillips

iphillips@balderton.com

Sayula Kirby

sayula@burlington.cc