Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Alarm: Der Weg zum Uran-Giganten ist jetzt frei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.08.2024 08:06 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bio X Cell Announces CEO Appointment

A Leading Producer of Monoclonal Antibodies

LEBANON, N.H., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio X Cell, LLC ("BXC" or the "Company"), a leading producer of monoclonal antibodies for pre-clinical in vivo research applications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Conway as Chief Executive Officer.

Bio X Cell is a leading producer of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) primarily for use in preclinical in vivo research applications. The Company's 400+ functional grade antibodies are used by 1,500+ academic, government and commercial customers in a wide range of research areas including cancer, immunology, and neuroscience, reflected in more than 20,000 research publication citations. BXC supplies research use only mAbs to customers in over fifty countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Mr. Conway has extensive experience in both small molecule and Biologics drug discovery, most recently as President of Research and Development (R&D) at Curia. Chris joined Curia (formerly AMRI) in 2008 from Johnson & Johnson and progressed through a series of commercial leadership roles. In 2015 he was promoted to Senior Vice President and Drug Discovery and Development Business Unit Head. He led that business through a period of significant organic and inorganic growth culminating in his promotion to President of the R&D business unit in 2019 and P&L leadership of twenty sites globally.

"As my successor, Chris not only brings strong business and industry credentials, but an understanding and respect for Bio X Cell's culture and mission to advance scientific discovery and innovation by providing the highest quality products and exceptional customer service," said the Company's founder, Klaus Lubbe. Dr. Lubbe sold a majority stake in BXC to Windjammer Capital Investors ("Windjammer") in November 2023 and remains involved, particularly with respect to new product development, as a board member and minority shareholder.

"During his tenure at AMRI/Curia, Chris held diverse leadership roles and helped the business continue to grow as the company evolved from founder-led to private equity ownership," said Craig Majernik, Managing Director at Windjammer. "That experience, combined with his proven leadership skillset, commercial expertise and reach across the drug development industry, make him uniquely qualified to lead BXC through the next phase of growth and business expansion."

"Bio X Cell's tremendous brand reputation throughout the global research community, especially within academia and government, is a testament to the care and attention Klaus and team have brought to the business since its founding in 1997," said Mr. Conway. "The opportunity to build on that strong foundation, continue to expand upon Bio X Cell's high quality, extensive product offering, and extend its reach within the commercial sector, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, are what attracted me to the CEO role."

About Bio X Cell
Bio X Cell is a leading producer of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) primarily for use in preclinical in vivo research applications. The Company's 400+ functional grade antibodies are used by 1,500+ academic, government and commercial customers in a wide range of research areas including cancer, immunology, and neuroscience, reflected in more than 20,000 research publication citations. BXC supplies research use only mAbs to customers in over fifty countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Media Contact:
Connor Halverson
That's Nice LLC, on behalf of Bio X Cell
Tel: +1 212 366 4455
Email: connor@thatsnice.com

To learn more visit https://bioxcell.com/

Christopher Conway is a seasoned business executive with a 20+ year consistent track record of exceeding goals, developing talent, and change transformation across a variety of industry verticals: aerospace, pharmaceutical/biotech and contract research, development, and manufacturing. Over the last two decades Chris has exceeded growth goals in various roles at AMRI, Johnson & Johnson, and Dynabil Industries. Currently, Mr. Conway is the Chief Executive Officer of Bio X Cell, LLC.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2479584/BioXcell_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2479585/ChristopherConway.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bio-x-cell-announces-ceo-appointment-302219374.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.