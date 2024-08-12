Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
12.08.24
08:06 Uhr
1,790 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7861,84011:23
Dow Jones News
12.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 09 August 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           150,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8120     GBP1.5440 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7860     GBP1.5320 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7980     GBP1.5379

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 638,816,644 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
6,500      1.8120        XDUB     08:19:21      00029138214TRDU1 
2,218      1.8120        XDUB     08:19:21      00029138215TRDU1 
2,153      1.8120        XDUB     08:26:31      00029138233TRDU1 
2,247      1.8120        XDUB     09:00:10      00029138365TRDU1 
2,010      1.8120        XDUB     09:00:10      00029138366TRDU1 
2,432      1.8120        XDUB     09:00:10      00029138367TRDU1 
2,107      1.8120        XDUB     09:00:10      00029138368TRDU1 
1,039      1.7980        XDUB     09:24:28      00029138413TRDU1 
1,513      1.8080        XDUB     09:44:31      00029138472TRDU1 
508       1.8080        XDUB     09:44:31      00029138473TRDU1 
6,440      1.8080        XDUB     09:51:07      00029138491TRDU1 
2,111      1.8080        XDUB     09:51:07      00029138492TRDU1 
1,877      1.8020        XDUB     10:11:37      00029138528TRDU1 
335       1.8020        XDUB     10:13:52      00029138533TRDU1 
2,317      1.8000        XDUB     10:18:10      00029138537TRDU1 
2,337      1.7980        XDUB     10:41:33      00029138588TRDU1 
2,300      1.7980        XDUB     10:41:33      00029138589TRDU1 
969       1.7980        XDUB     11:12:16      00029138626TRDU1 
2,069      1.8000        XDUB     11:18:10      00029138633TRDU1 
7,061      1.8000        XDUB     11:18:10      00029138634TRDU1 
2,097      1.7960        XDUB     11:53:55      00029138730TRDU1 
2,045      1.7960        XDUB     11:53:55      00029138731TRDU1 
2,035      1.7960        XDUB     11:53:55      00029138732TRDU1 
4,749      1.7960        XDUB     12:24:51      00029139077TRDU1 
2,424      1.7920        XDUB     12:32:12      00029139096TRDU1 
1,519      1.7900        XDUB     13:08:40      00029139208TRDU1 
4,161      1.7900        XDUB     13:08:40      00029139209TRDU1 
2,041      1.7900        XDUB     13:08:40      00029139210TRDU1 
2,012      1.7900        XDUB     13:08:40      00029139211TRDU1 
2,042      1.7880        XDUB     13:23:11      00029139273TRDU1 
1,327      1.7860        XDUB     13:46:33      00029139392TRDU1 
755       1.7860        XDUB     13:46:33      00029139393TRDU1 
720       1.7860        XDUB     13:47:06      00029139394TRDU1 
2,014      1.7940        XDUB     13:59:53      00029139447TRDU1 
161       1.7940        XDUB     13:59:53      00029139448TRDU1 
3,453      1.7920        XDUB     14:02:34      00029139482TRDU1 
2,082      1.7920        XDUB     14:02:34      00029139483TRDU1 
40        1.7920        XDUB     14:02:34      00029139484TRDU1 
2,272      1.7880        XDUB     14:11:21      00029139498TRDU1 
2,339      1.7940        XDUB     14:33:44      00029139606TRDU1 
82        1.7940        XDUB     14:33:44      00029139607TRDU1 
1,602      1.7940        XDUB     14:36:44      00029139612TRDU1 
607       1.7940        XDUB     14:36:44      00029139613TRDU1 
1,745      1.7960        XDUB     14:41:28      00029139640TRDU1 
402       1.7960        XDUB     14:41:28      00029139641TRDU1 
175       1.7960        XDUB     14:41:34      00029139642TRDU1 
2,038      1.7960        XDUB     14:42:10      00029139643TRDU1 
759       1.7960        XDUB     14:42:10      00029139644TRDU1 
206       1.7960        XDUB     14:42:10      00029139645TRDU1 
123       1.7960        XDUB     14:42:10      00029139646TRDU1 
2,112      1.8000        XDUB     14:55:52      00029139713TRDU1 
194       1.7980        XDUB     14:55:52      00029139714TRDU1 
2,079      1.7980        XDUB     14:55:52      00029139715TRDU1 
1,944      1.7980        XDUB     14:55:52      00029139716TRDU1 
2,138      1.7980        XDUB     14:55:52      00029139717TRDU1 
2,022      1.7980        XDUB     14:55:52      00029139718TRDU1 
2,418      1.7920        XDUB     15:07:08      00029139789TRDU1 
3,672      1.7980        XDUB     15:16:28      00029139821TRDU1 
907       1.7980        XDUB     15:16:28      00029139822TRDU1 
2,267      1.7960        XDUB     15:22:58      00029139850TRDU1 
2,227      1.7960        XDUB     15:22:58      00029139851TRDU1 
2,044      1.7940        XDUB     15:30:03      00029139862TRDU1 
4,824      1.7940        XDUB     15:52:29      00029140138TRDU1 
582       1.7940        XDUB     15:52:29      00029140139TRDU1 
2,291      1.7940        XDUB     15:52:29      00029140140TRDU1 
2,168      1.7940        XDUB     15:52:29      00029140141TRDU1 
1,709      1.7940        XDUB     15:52:29      00029140142TRDU1 
4,272      1.7920        XDUB     16:06:35      00029140398TRDU1 
2,306      1.7920        XDUB     16:06:35      00029140399TRDU1 
2,544      1.7940        XDUB     16:23:46      00029140630TRDU1 
2,000      1.7940        XDUB     16:23:46      00029140631TRDU1 
207       1.7940        XDUB     16:23:46      00029140632TRDU1 
980       1.7940        XDUB     16:23:46      00029140633TRDU1 
1,010      1.7940        XDUB     16:23:46      00029140634TRDU1 
1,376      1.7940        XDUB     16:23:46      00029140635TRDU1 
1,137      1.7940        XDUB     16:23:46      00029140636TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
3,873      1.5440        XLON     10:02:16      00029138512TRDU1 
2,122      1.5440        XLON     10:02:16      00029138513TRDU1 
1,806      1.5400        XLON     10:41:23      00029138586TRDU1 
1,809      1.5380        XLON     11:25:39      00029138637TRDU1 
1,765      1.5380        XLON     11:25:39      00029138638TRDU1 
1,938      1.5380        XLON     12:24:52      00029139078TRDU1 
2,017      1.5380        XLON     12:24:52      00029139079TRDU1 
1,932      1.5380        XLON     12:24:52      00029139080TRDU1 
1,918      1.5320        XLON     13:23:11      00029139270TRDU1 
40        1.5320        XLON     13:23:11      00029139271TRDU1 
1,768      1.5320        XLON     13:23:11      00029139272TRDU1 
1,921      1.5340        XLON     14:02:34      00029139480TRDU1 
3,733      1.5340        XLON     14:02:34      00029139481TRDU1 
3,000      1.5440        XLON     14:54:17      00029139698TRDU1 
333       1.5420        XLON     14:55:58      00029139719TRDU1 
5,101      1.5420        XLON     14:55:58      00029139720TRDU1 
2,030      1.5400        XLON     15:29:56      00029139860TRDU1 
1,787      1.5380        XLON     15:30:03      00029139861TRDU1 
1,818      1.5380        XLON     15:30:03      00029139863TRDU1 
1,905      1.5340        XLON     15:55:09      00029140212TRDU1 
1,915      1.5340        XLON     15:55:09      00029140213TRDU1 
2,034      1.5320        XLON     16:03:55      00029140383TRDU1 
1,744      1.5340        XLON     16:27:40      00029140682TRDU1 
1,691      1.5340        XLON     16:27:40      00029140683TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  339811 
EQS News ID:  1965311 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1965311&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
