DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 12-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 August 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 09 August 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 150,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8120 GBP1.5440 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7860 GBP1.5320 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7980 GBP1.5379

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 638,816,644 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 6,500 1.8120 XDUB 08:19:21 00029138214TRDU1 2,218 1.8120 XDUB 08:19:21 00029138215TRDU1 2,153 1.8120 XDUB 08:26:31 00029138233TRDU1 2,247 1.8120 XDUB 09:00:10 00029138365TRDU1 2,010 1.8120 XDUB 09:00:10 00029138366TRDU1 2,432 1.8120 XDUB 09:00:10 00029138367TRDU1 2,107 1.8120 XDUB 09:00:10 00029138368TRDU1 1,039 1.7980 XDUB 09:24:28 00029138413TRDU1 1,513 1.8080 XDUB 09:44:31 00029138472TRDU1 508 1.8080 XDUB 09:44:31 00029138473TRDU1 6,440 1.8080 XDUB 09:51:07 00029138491TRDU1 2,111 1.8080 XDUB 09:51:07 00029138492TRDU1 1,877 1.8020 XDUB 10:11:37 00029138528TRDU1 335 1.8020 XDUB 10:13:52 00029138533TRDU1 2,317 1.8000 XDUB 10:18:10 00029138537TRDU1 2,337 1.7980 XDUB 10:41:33 00029138588TRDU1 2,300 1.7980 XDUB 10:41:33 00029138589TRDU1 969 1.7980 XDUB 11:12:16 00029138626TRDU1 2,069 1.8000 XDUB 11:18:10 00029138633TRDU1 7,061 1.8000 XDUB 11:18:10 00029138634TRDU1 2,097 1.7960 XDUB 11:53:55 00029138730TRDU1 2,045 1.7960 XDUB 11:53:55 00029138731TRDU1 2,035 1.7960 XDUB 11:53:55 00029138732TRDU1 4,749 1.7960 XDUB 12:24:51 00029139077TRDU1 2,424 1.7920 XDUB 12:32:12 00029139096TRDU1 1,519 1.7900 XDUB 13:08:40 00029139208TRDU1 4,161 1.7900 XDUB 13:08:40 00029139209TRDU1 2,041 1.7900 XDUB 13:08:40 00029139210TRDU1 2,012 1.7900 XDUB 13:08:40 00029139211TRDU1 2,042 1.7880 XDUB 13:23:11 00029139273TRDU1 1,327 1.7860 XDUB 13:46:33 00029139392TRDU1 755 1.7860 XDUB 13:46:33 00029139393TRDU1 720 1.7860 XDUB 13:47:06 00029139394TRDU1 2,014 1.7940 XDUB 13:59:53 00029139447TRDU1 161 1.7940 XDUB 13:59:53 00029139448TRDU1 3,453 1.7920 XDUB 14:02:34 00029139482TRDU1 2,082 1.7920 XDUB 14:02:34 00029139483TRDU1 40 1.7920 XDUB 14:02:34 00029139484TRDU1 2,272 1.7880 XDUB 14:11:21 00029139498TRDU1 2,339 1.7940 XDUB 14:33:44 00029139606TRDU1 82 1.7940 XDUB 14:33:44 00029139607TRDU1 1,602 1.7940 XDUB 14:36:44 00029139612TRDU1 607 1.7940 XDUB 14:36:44 00029139613TRDU1 1,745 1.7960 XDUB 14:41:28 00029139640TRDU1 402 1.7960 XDUB 14:41:28 00029139641TRDU1 175 1.7960 XDUB 14:41:34 00029139642TRDU1 2,038 1.7960 XDUB 14:42:10 00029139643TRDU1 759 1.7960 XDUB 14:42:10 00029139644TRDU1 206 1.7960 XDUB 14:42:10 00029139645TRDU1 123 1.7960 XDUB 14:42:10 00029139646TRDU1 2,112 1.8000 XDUB 14:55:52 00029139713TRDU1 194 1.7980 XDUB 14:55:52 00029139714TRDU1 2,079 1.7980 XDUB 14:55:52 00029139715TRDU1 1,944 1.7980 XDUB 14:55:52 00029139716TRDU1 2,138 1.7980 XDUB 14:55:52 00029139717TRDU1 2,022 1.7980 XDUB 14:55:52 00029139718TRDU1 2,418 1.7920 XDUB 15:07:08 00029139789TRDU1 3,672 1.7980 XDUB 15:16:28 00029139821TRDU1 907 1.7980 XDUB 15:16:28 00029139822TRDU1 2,267 1.7960 XDUB 15:22:58 00029139850TRDU1 2,227 1.7960 XDUB 15:22:58 00029139851TRDU1 2,044 1.7940 XDUB 15:30:03 00029139862TRDU1 4,824 1.7940 XDUB 15:52:29 00029140138TRDU1 582 1.7940 XDUB 15:52:29 00029140139TRDU1 2,291 1.7940 XDUB 15:52:29 00029140140TRDU1 2,168 1.7940 XDUB 15:52:29 00029140141TRDU1 1,709 1.7940 XDUB 15:52:29 00029140142TRDU1 4,272 1.7920 XDUB 16:06:35 00029140398TRDU1 2,306 1.7920 XDUB 16:06:35 00029140399TRDU1 2,544 1.7940 XDUB 16:23:46 00029140630TRDU1 2,000 1.7940 XDUB 16:23:46 00029140631TRDU1 207 1.7940 XDUB 16:23:46 00029140632TRDU1 980 1.7940 XDUB 16:23:46 00029140633TRDU1 1,010 1.7940 XDUB 16:23:46 00029140634TRDU1 1,376 1.7940 XDUB 16:23:46 00029140635TRDU1 1,137 1.7940 XDUB 16:23:46 00029140636TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 3,873 1.5440 XLON 10:02:16 00029138512TRDU1 2,122 1.5440 XLON 10:02:16 00029138513TRDU1 1,806 1.5400 XLON 10:41:23 00029138586TRDU1 1,809 1.5380 XLON 11:25:39 00029138637TRDU1 1,765 1.5380 XLON 11:25:39 00029138638TRDU1 1,938 1.5380 XLON 12:24:52 00029139078TRDU1 2,017 1.5380 XLON 12:24:52 00029139079TRDU1 1,932 1.5380 XLON 12:24:52 00029139080TRDU1 1,918 1.5320 XLON 13:23:11 00029139270TRDU1 40 1.5320 XLON 13:23:11 00029139271TRDU1 1,768 1.5320 XLON 13:23:11 00029139272TRDU1 1,921 1.5340 XLON 14:02:34 00029139480TRDU1 3,733 1.5340 XLON 14:02:34 00029139481TRDU1 3,000 1.5440 XLON 14:54:17 00029139698TRDU1 333 1.5420 XLON 14:55:58 00029139719TRDU1 5,101 1.5420 XLON 14:55:58 00029139720TRDU1 2,030 1.5400 XLON 15:29:56 00029139860TRDU1 1,787 1.5380 XLON 15:30:03 00029139861TRDU1 1,818 1.5380 XLON 15:30:03 00029139863TRDU1 1,905 1.5340 XLON 15:55:09 00029140212TRDU1 1,915 1.5340 XLON 15:55:09 00029140213TRDU1 2,034 1.5320 XLON 16:03:55 00029140383TRDU1 1,744 1.5340 XLON 16:27:40 00029140682TRDU1 1,691 1.5340 XLON 16:27:40 00029140683TRDU1

