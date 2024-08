Kalpana Systems, a Dutch equipment manufacturer, is launching spatial atomic layer deposition (sALD) tools to be used in roll-to-roll manufacturing processes in the solar PV, organic light emitting diode, battery and packaging industries. The initial application is expected to be barrier layer deposition. Kalpana Systems, a Dutch thin film equipment company, is launching spatial atomic layer deposition (sALD) equipment to be used in roll-to-roll manufacturing processes in the manufacturing of solar PV, organic light emitting diodes, batteries and packaging. The startup company recently raised ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...