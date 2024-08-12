SEG Solar has invested $60 million in a new solar module factory in Houston, Texas. From pv magazine USA SEG Solar has opened a new PV module manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. The automated factory line has an initial capacity of 2 GW of n-type panels per year, with plans to expand to 5 GW by 2030. "We have invested $60 million right here in Houston," said Jun Zhuge, SEG Solar's chief operating officer, addressing an audience of mostly customers, partners and local officials gathered for the opening. "We're not just talk. " The fully automated production line - SEG Solar claims that ...

