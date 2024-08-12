Tailored solution boosts productivity and efficiency in the credit review process

Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity), a leading provider of high-value research, analytics and business intelligence solutions to the financial services sector, today launched its groundbreaking large language model-based (LLM) credit risk governance solution, CreditPulse.

Acuity is a trusted partner for lending institutions. It works with over 250 financial services firms, helping them drive process standardisation, improve credit risk practices and deliver data insights for their portfolio.

CreditPulse is designed to empower analysts to leverage generative artificial intelligence (AI) and help them identify emerging portfolio risks. To harness the power of data and reporting, it can integrate seamlessly with existing tech stacks at financial institutions, resulting in improved data interpretation and visualisation. This cutting-edge platform enables financial institutions to accelerate their credit lifecycle processes and achieve a 25 30% efficiency boost.

"We are glad to introduce our proprietary LLM tool, CreditPulse, which can be used to create summarised commentary for fact-based analysis. This tool has been created with our in-depth knowledge of the lending value chain and corresponding technology landscape," said Rajul Sood, Managing Director and Global Head of Lending Services at Acuity Knowledge Partners.

Rajul further added, "CreditPulse leverages AI to help standardise, digitise and streamline the credit writing and review process. It enables the credit risk function to focus on insights-based analysis, reduce turnaround time and support growth in lending volumes. This leads to improved credit risk governance practices overall."

CreditPulse offers a range of features, including end-to-end portfolio management, early warning indicators for effective risk governance, user-friendly interactive interface, configurable templates, credit repository and data extraction capabilities. The platform provides 30% cost savings over a three-year period and enables significant productivity gain in the first year of implementation.

"We are excited to bring this game-changing technology to the market. Our goal is to help financial institutions around the globe reduce the time taken for credit report generation and unlock new opportunities for growth," said Jon O'Donnell, Chief Operating Officer at Acuity Knowledge Partners.

About CreditPulse:

CreditPulse provides financial institutions an advantage in the credit report writing process. It is an LLM solution that automates the complex task of creating credit reports and streamlines the collection and analysis of financial data. It can fully integrate into users' current tech stack and can be customised in line with their requirements so they can take full control of their credit reports.

To find out more about CreditPulse visit https://www.acuitykp.com/beat/creditpulse-ai-based-credit-report-writing/.

About Acuity Knowledge Partners:

Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity) is a leading provider of bespoke research, analytics and technology solutions to the financial services sector, including asset managers, corporate and investment banks, private equity and venture capital firms, hedge funds and consulting firms. Its global network of over 6,000 analysts and industry experts, combined with proprietary technology, supports more than 600 financial institutions and consulting companies to operate more efficiently, unlock their human capital and transform operations. Acuity is headquartered in London and operates from 10 locations worldwide.

Acuity was established as a separate business from Moody's Corporation in 2019, following its acquisition by Equistone Partners Europe (Equistone). In January 2023, funds advised by global private equity firm Permira acquired a majority stake in the business from Equistone, which remains invested as a minority shareholder.

For more information, visit www.acuitykp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240809897077/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Stuti Das

Global Head of Communications and PR

Acuity Knowledge Partners

stuti.das@acuitykp.com