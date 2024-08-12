Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Alarm: Der Weg zum Uran-Giganten ist jetzt frei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2024 09:10 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Welcomes New Game Provider, Evolution

NetBet Denmark Launches New Live Dealer Games Provider: Evolution

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark is thrilled to announce the addition of a new game provider, Evolution, to its online casino platform. This exciting expansion introduces a suite of state-of-the-art live dealer games including Lightning Blackjack, Instant Roulette, and Monopoly Big Baller - all available to play now.

As a leading name in the online casino industry, NetBetDenmark continually strives to enhance the gaming experience for its players. The integration of Evolution's renowned live dealer games exemplifies this commitment, offering players a seamless and immersive gaming experience online.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Evolution's Live Dealer games to NetBet Denmark," said Claudia Georgevici, PR Manager at NetBet Denmark. "This launch marks a significant milestone for our platform, as we continue to provide our players with the highest quality gaming experiences. Evolution's reputation for delivering innovative and engaging live dealer games makes them the perfect partner for us."

The addition of Evolution's games is part of NetBet Denmark's ongoing effort to offer a diverse and enriching gaming environment. Players can expect not only high-quality visuals and sound but also professional and friendly dealers who ensure an enjoyable and fair gaming experience.

For more information, contact: press@netbet.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.