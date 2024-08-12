Axitec has opened a 300 MW solar module factory in Tiruvallur, India. It is equipped to produce n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) PV modules. From pv magazine India Axitec has announced the opening of a new manufacturing plant in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. The facility, with a production capacity of 300 MW per year, will manufacture solar modules based on n-type TOPCon technology. "The plant's strategic location on the outskirts of Tiruvallur not only supports effective production but also allows for improved control over the supply chain, ensuring timely delivery of products," stated ...

