neurocare group AG welcomes Tristan de Boysson as Chairman and Prof. Dr. Heinrich von Pierer as Member of Supervisory Board Munich, Germany, August 12, 2024 - neurocare group AG ("neurocare" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in personalized mental health and performance empowering clinicians to deliver best practice, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tristan de Boysson as Chairman of its Supervisory Board. Additionally, the company welcomes Prof. Dr. Heinrich von Pierer as a Member of its Supervisory Board. Mr. de Boysson brings over 25 years of expertise in investing and corporate leadership. He is currently a Managing Partner at TVM Capital Healthcare, a growth capital healthcare-focused private equity firm headquartered in Dubai and Singapore. His previous experience includes serving as the CEO of Amanat Holdings PJSC, the largest listed healthcare and education investment company in the MENA region. Prior to Amanat, Mr. de Boysson was a Managing Director at Investcorp, a global manager of alternative investments, where he led private equity investments in Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer & Retail and Technology companies. Mr. de Boysson also brings valuable experience from his time at McKinsey, where he advised on strategy and operational improvements. He holds a master's degree in economics from ESSEC Business School, Paris, and an MBA from INSEAD. "I am honored to join neurocare group as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, at this pivotal time in the company's journey," says Mr. de Boysson. "I look forward to working closely with this talented team who has developed best in class mental health treatment solutions. Together, we will build on the strong foundation laid by my predecessors and steer neurocare towards a future of continued success and industry leadership". Prof. Dr. Heinrich von Pierer brings his considerable global leadership experience and network to neurocare. Beginning his career at Siemens AG in 1969, Prof. Dr. von Pierer advanced to the position of CEO of the global Siemens Group, serving from 1992 to 2005 and leading businesses in engineering, power generation, healthcare, telecommunications and finance. Subsequently he served as Siemens' Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Since then, Prof. Dr von Pierer has run his consultancy business and serves on the Supervisory Boards of Lennertz&Co Capital GmbH and HCE Erlangen. His vast experience also includes tenures on the supervisory boards of Deutsche Bank, Volkswagen AG, Bayer AG, Munich Re, Hochtief AG, Berenberg Bank and Koç Holding. Speaking to the announcement, von Pierer said, "I see great potential in the neurocare group, its mission and current business operations around the world. By joining the supervisory board, I look forward to supporting the company in making further inroads and strategic next steps as a leading player in healthcare," neurocare Founder & CEO, Thomas Mechtersheimer, said, "the neurocare team is grateful to have the expertise of Mr. de Boysson and Prof. Dr. Heinrich von Pierer on our Supervisory Board. Personally, I am much looking forward to driving neurocare with Tristan de Boysson as our Chairman and am humbled to have access to the immense global business and leadership experience of Prof. Dr. von Pierer. This year marks exciting progress in terms of our new global leadership team recently announced, as well as our new supervisory board and funding which will position neurocare as a global leader in mental health." About neurocare group AG neurocare's digital therapy platform (DTP) is empowering clinicians to offer their patients best and most sustainable clinical outcomes through personalized therapy. These therapy plans integrate innovative methods and tools, such as psychotherapy, neuromodulation and sleep hygiene, as well as medication. Following a detailed assessment of the patient's condition, neurocare supports clinicians in developing personalized therapy plans that improve their self-regulation, resilience and social skills, while being cost effective for the healthcare system. The key technology elements of neurocare's DTP are inhouse developed leading TMS and EEG devices, a cloud based software platform as well as an online academy for training in applying all tools or understanding the underlying neuroscience and clinical approaches. neurocare's DTP is currently used in the company's own clinics across the US, the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland and Australia, as well as in a growing number of third-party clinics. www.neurocaregroup.com Contact: Sally Remington

