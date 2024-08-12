First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in MapsPeople A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark as per 15 August 2024. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061549052 (MAPS) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0063180377 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: MapsPeople, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 9:2 (DK) Shareholders in MapsPeople A/S will be allocated 2 subscription rights per share held in the company on the record date. 9 subscription rights are needed to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 15 August - 28 August 204 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 350930 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAPS T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment First North Denmark / 100 / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MapsPeople A/S makes a rights issue of up to 18,012,589 new shares of DKK 0.02. Subscription price is DKK 2.00 per share of DKK 0.02. Subscription period: 19 August - 30 August 2024, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton