Japan's Rinnai Corp. has snapped up Smart Energy, a solar and battery systems supplier, to strengthen its presence in Australia's renewable energy sector. From pv magazine Australia Japan's Rinnai Corp. has announced its entry into what it described as Australia's "soaring" residential solar and battery energy storage market with the acquisition of Smart Energy. Smart Energy sells and installs residential rooftop solar and battery energy storage systems, as well as heat pumps. The vertically integrated solar technology company has flourished since it was established in New South Wales in 2016. ...

