Guyana Power and Light, a publicly owned utility, has kicked off a tender to select an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for three solar plants with battery energy storage. The deadline for applications is Sept. 26. Guyana Power and Light has launched a tender for an EPC contractor to build three solar plants in Guyana with a combined 15 MWp capacity and 22 MWh of battery storage. Applications are due by Sept. 26, according to the tender documents. The publicly owned utility company is executing the tender on behalf of the national government. Financing for the projects ...

