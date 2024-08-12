Anzeige
12.08.2024 11:46 Uhr
UAB "Sostines bokštai": "Sostines bokštai" will issue a fourth bond tranche of €4 million euros to finance the construction of the "Hero" business center

On August 19, UAB "Sostines bokštai," a company associated with one of
Lithuania's largest real estate developers, "Realco," will begin the public
offering of a fourth bond tranche of €4 million euros. This is the fourth
tranche of the bond issue, which raises funds for the "Hero" business center
being developed in Vilnius' central business district. In the previous three
tranches, investors purchased bonds worth €19,5 million. 

In this stage, investors from Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia will be offered
debt securities with a maturity of up to 2 years. The fulfillment of
obligations is guaranteed by collateral, which includes land and buildings. The
nominal value of each bond is €1,000, and investors will receive an annual
interest rate of 6-month EURIBOR + 6%, paid semiannually. The subscription
period for the bonds runs until September 4 of this year, with the issuance
date set for September 6. The final redemption date for the bond issue is May
18, 2026. 

The bond issue is being distributed in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia by
"Redgate Capital," Šiauliu Bankas and the investment management company
"Evernord." The issued bonds are planned to be traded on the "First North"
alternative securities market of NASDAQ Vilnius. 

This will be the fourth tranche of a bond issue to finance the construction of
the "Hero" business center. The third bond issue of €6 million in May this year
attracted 295 applications from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The majority
were retail investors-95% of bond buyers invested amounts up to €100,000,
collectively purchasing 43% of the total issuance. 

The total investment in the "Hero" business center, being developed in Vilnius'
central business district, will amount to €112 million. It is planned to borrow
about 60% of this amount - up to €67 million - from the public capital markets. 

"Hero" business center will be the first in Lithuania to achieve two
international sustainability and healthy building certifications - WELL Gold
and Breeam Excellent. The A++ energy efficiency class business center is
scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2025. It offers 31,600 sqm of
leasable area and up to 4,000 sqm of office space on one floor, with 430
underground parking spaces. 

Information about the conditions and documents of the fourth bond tranche is
available on the Issuer's website: https://bc-hero.lt/en/investuotojams/ 



UAB "Sostines bokštai" is a project company established for the development and
leasing of the "Hero" business center. 

UAB "Realco", which manages the "Hero" project on a contractual basis, is one
of the largest real estate developers in Lithuania, successfully developing
residential, public and commercial projects. Since its inception in 2006,
"Realco" has offered over 243,800 sqm of residential and commercial space and
is currently developing an additional portfolio of 121,500 sqm of space.
