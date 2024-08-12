A group of scientists led by the Joint Research Centre (JRC) of the European Commission has analyzed the impact of deploying more vertical PV systems in the European energy markets and has identified potential advantages that may be offered by this scenario. These include lower electricity prices, lower system costs, and an increasing power exchange between neighboring countries. An international research team has investigated the impact of deploying bifacial vertical agrivoltaics on a large-scale disruptive scenario in the European energy market and has found that east-west oriented vertical ...

