Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2024) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) ("Zedcor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024, after markets close on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, August 14 at 10:00 am ET (8:00 am MT). The call will be hosted by Todd Ziniuk, President & CEO, and Amin Ladha, Chief Financial Officer.

Webinar Details:





Date:

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 Time:

10:00 am ET (8:00 am MT) Webinar Link: https://bit.ly/ZDCQ22024 Dial: 647-374-4685 Toronto local

780-666-0144 Calgary local

778-907-2071 Vancouver local 346-248-7799 Houston local Meeting ID #:

943 8227 1994

Please connect 5 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required.

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. is disrupting the traditional physical security industry through its proprietary MobileyeZTM security towers by providing turnkey and customized mobile surveillance and live monitoring solutions to blue-chip customers across North America. The Company continues to expand its established platform of over 1,000 MobileyeZ towers in Canada and the United States, with emphasis on industry leading service levels, data-supported efficiency outcomes, and continued innovation. Zedcor services the Canadian market through equipment and service centers currently located in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Company continues to advance its U.S. expansion which now has the capacity to service markets throughout the Midwest with locations throughout Texas and in Denver, Colorado, with a location in Phoenix, Arizona to follow by Q1 2025.

