Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Alarm: Der Weg zum Uran-Giganten ist jetzt frei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C0DX | ISIN: SE0003366871 | Ticker-Symbol: SSV2
München
12.08.24
08:12 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0020,00313:16
0,0020,00231.07.
GlobeNewswire
12.08.2024 12:46 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of SAS AB from Nasdaq Stockholm

SAS AB has applied for its shares and bonds to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares and bonds in SAS AB. 

Shares

Short name:   SAS     
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0003366871
----------------------------
Order book ID: 013557   
----------------------------



Bonds

Short name: SAS 2    
-------------------------
ISIN code:  SE0014957999
-------------------------



The last day of trading will be August 13, 2024.



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.