Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of SAS AB from Nasdaq Stockholm

SAS AB has applied for its shares and bonds to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares and bonds in SAS AB. Shares Short name: SAS ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0003366871 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 013557 ---------------------------- Bonds Short name: SAS 2 ------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014957999 ------------------------- The last day of trading will be August 13, 2024. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.