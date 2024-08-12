Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: SAS AB - Removal from trading

SAS AB will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in SAS AB is 13 August 2024. SAS AB is removed due to redemption of all listed common shares. ISIN: SE0003366871 --------------------------------------- Name: SAS --------------------------------------- Number of shares: 7,266,039,292 shares --------------------------------------- CBR No.: 556606-8499 --------------------------------------- ICB: 4050 --------------------------------------- Short name: SAS DKK --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 13584 --------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1238793