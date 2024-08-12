Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Alarm: Der Weg zum Uran-Giganten ist jetzt frei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C0DX | ISIN: SE0003366871 | Ticker-Symbol: SSV2
München
12.08.24
08:12 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0020,00313:16
0,0020,00231.07.
GlobeNewswire
12.08.2024 12:46 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: SAS AB - Removal from trading

SAS AB will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
The last day of trading of the shares in SAS AB is 13 August 2024. 

SAS AB is removed due to redemption of all listed common shares.



ISIN:       SE0003366871    
---------------------------------------
Name:       SAS         
---------------------------------------
Number of shares: 7,266,039,292 shares
---------------------------------------
CBR No.:      556606-8499     
---------------------------------------
ICB:        4050        
---------------------------------------
Short name:    SAS DKK       
---------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:   13584        
---------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1238793
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.