In a new scientific paper, researchers from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia presented the 33. 7%-efficient perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell announced in May last year. They explained the device is based on a perovskite additive known as tetrahydrotriazinium that reportedly enhances the phase stability of the perovskite film under heat and light conditions. A team of researchers at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has revealed the details of the 33. 7%-efficient perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell that the Saudi university ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...