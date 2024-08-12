Entergy Corporation: Entergy Arkansas Partnerships Providing Back-to-School Necessities

Statewide efforts include school supplies, haircuts and new shoes

The start of the new school year is just around the corner, and Entergy Arkansas hopes to help students start off on the right foot. Nearly $20,000 in charitable grants to nonprofits and school organizations will be used for local school supply and shoe drives, along with free haircuts. In addition, employee volunteers will assist with drop-offs and pickups at campuses across the utility's 63-county service territory the first two weeks.

"A new semester brings a lot of excitement and opportunity for students, but sometimes hardships, too," said Brandi Hinkle with Entergy Arkansas Corporate Social Responsibility. "Helping to provide resources like school supplies, shoes or haircuts to those in need can alleviate some of the stress that families face in setting up their kids for success. Education plays a critical role in ensuring all individuals realize their full potential, build a future and contribute to society, which is why our charitable foundation focuses a large portion of resources on education and workforce development initiatives."

Entergy Arkansas gives back to communities across the state by donating dollars, volunteering hours and advocating for policies to improve the lives of customers. Our back-to-school efforts are just the beginning of our commitment to further education in our communities. Entergy Arkansas is proud to be part of the Academies of Central Arkansas, as well as providing scholarships for students, supporting STEM education and enhancing opportunities for workforce training throughout the state.

For the second year in a row, Entergy Arkansas partnered with Hope Connectionz to provide haircuts to area students at Skillz Barbershop in Little Rock and JMyles Barbershop and Salon in Searcy. We also joined forces with the Boys and Girls Club to pass out free boxes of tissue and sanitizing wipes to students at the Malvern Chamber of Commerce back-to-school block party last week.

This past weekend, Entergy Arkansas volunteers were on hand at St. Mark Baptist Church, which held a school health fair and provided dental hygiene kits, vision and hearing tests, physical checkups and immunizations.

Students were given backpacks and meals, as well as information on the Kids to College powered by Entergy child savings plan. The no-cost savings account allows families to put money aside for post-secondary education, and qualified Entergy customers receive $50 for free, plus a match of up to $365 this year for every student 16 and younger in their household. For more information, visit entergy.com/kids or call 501-372-0807 for assistance with the online registration process.

Remaining school supply events sponsored in part by Entergy Arkansas donations and volunteers include

Aug. 7 - Douglas Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 969 Smackover Hwy, El Dorado - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Aug. 9 - Arkansas County Enrichment Center, 702 E. Michigan St, Stuttgart - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Aug. 11 - Second Baptist Church, 1709 John Barrow Rd, Little Rock - 12:30 p.m.

Aug. 11 - Center for Healing Hearts & Spirits, 2512 State St, Little Rock - 1 p.m.to 3 p.m.

Aug. 11 - Lifeline Church, 7601 Baseline Rd, Little Rock - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Aug. 15 - Elaine School District, 100 College Ave, Elaine - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Aug. 17 - Main Street El Dorado, Downtown El Dorado - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For anyone still wanting to donate school supplies, "Stuff the Bus" donations can be dropped off at any Ouachita County Walmart store until Aug. 11.

Parents and students should also be on the lookout for Entergy Arkansas bucket trucks, along with line workers and others, who will be volunteering at several campuses during the first few days of the school year during morning drop-offs.

"A little encouragement can go a long way toward having a good day and a great start to the school year," said Hinkle, "We want to provide smiles, supplies and a helping hand where we can."

