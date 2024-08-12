BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company): BD Names Michael Feld as President of Life Sciences Segment

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced today that Michael Feld has been named executive vice president and president of the Life Sciences segment for BD, effective Aug. 20, 2024, and will serve as a member of the Executive Leadership Team. He succeeds Dave Hickey, who retired from BD last month after 10 years with the company.

Feld joins BD from Veralto, a spin-off of Danaher, where he was most recently president of Hach, a global leader in water quality products. Prior to that, Feld held several senior roles at Danaher, including senior vice president and general manager of Cepheid Europe, and served as president of several other Danaher businesses including Mammotome, XOS and Dover Motion, all focused on strategic planning, superior quality, associate development and cultural progression.

"Mike's expertise in applying commercial and operational excellence principles to deliver impactful results, coupled with his experience in diagnostic solutions, position him well to lead our Life Sciences segment," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "As we build momentum behind our BD Excellence operating system, Mike's continuous improvement mindset will be an asset to BD as our Life Sciences team continues to drive efficiencies and meaningfully expand value for our customers, their patients and the global healthcare ecosystem."

As president of the BD Life Sciences segment, which includes Biosciences, Diagnostics Solutions and Specimen Management, Feld will be responsible for an organization that is delivering innovative advancements from discovery to diagnosis. Under his leadership, BD Life Sciences will continue to focus on developing solutions around smart, connected, end-to-end workflows, specimen collection and diagnostics at new care settings, which will improve the diagnosis and treatment of chronic conditions.

Feld earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Tulane University and his Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Media : Investors : Troy Kirkpatrick Adam Reiffe VP, Public Relations Senior Director, Investor Relations 858.617.2361 201.847.6927 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)