A 78 kW floating PV plant powered the Paris Olympic Village. It was transported 900 meters along the Seine River to supply renewable electricity for the athletes village. From pv magazine France The world's largest mobile floating PV plant was used on the Seine River for the Paris Olympics. Rented by EDF ENR, the 78 kW solar installation provided green electricity to the central hub of the athletes village. The project, spanning 470 square meters, operated independently without connecting to the grid, adjusting its output in real time to match the site's needs. It was set up and fully operational ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...