Black Book Market Research: R1 RCM Named Top Performing Revenue Cycle Management Outsourcing Provider by 2024 Black Book Health Systems Client Survey

Managed services customers validated highest client satisfaction ratings on R1 RCM, a major player in the medical financial services industry that is working with 95 of the top 100 U.S. health systems and managing over $55 billion in net patient revenue.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / R1 RCM has been recognized as the premier vendor for outsourced Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services tailored to health systems, networks, and provider organizations, according to Black Book Research. This recognition comes from the 2024 survey, which garnered responses from 1.464 hospital executives, financial system users, and business office leaders representing 1,009 inpatient organizations. The accolade highlights R1 RCM's exceptional performance and satisfaction among multisite clients in the healthcare industry.

In a competitive market comprising 384 vendors' outsourced RCM service lines, the latest Black Book survey meticulously assessed the outsourcing solutions provided to health systems and networks. R1 RCM emerged as the leader, receiving outstanding client feedback in 12 out of 18 critical performance indicators. Respondents particularly praised R1 RCM's global delivery model, which enhances its ability to offer efficient, secure, and cost-effective outsourcing solutions.

"R1 RCM's strategic acquisitions, advanced technological infrastructure, and comprehensive service offerings have solidified its position as a preeminent leader in the RCM outsourcing domain, and validated by performing better than all other competitors according to current and past customers" stated Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. "R1 RCM delivers extensive revenue cycle solutions to healthcare providers, including hospitals, health systems, and medical groups with a model has ensured seamless, high-quality service delivery, meeting the diverse needs of healthcare organizations and contributing to their financial and operational excellence. R1 RCM's services encompass multiple facets of the revenue cycle, with a focus on enhancing financial performance and patient experience through innovative, technology-driven solutions which is evidenced by their clients' high praise and satisfaction."

Full results can be found at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/finance-revenue-cycle-management.

Black Book conducts global crowdsourced polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology trends, services partners and awards top-performing vendors recognition based on performance based on 18 RCM indicators of client experience, loyalty and customer satisfaction.

About Black Book

Black Book, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the RCM surveys it conducts, including R1 RCM. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

