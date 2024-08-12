CBD Life Sciences, Inc. Welcomes Major Political Endorsement for Cannabis Legalization

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), including its wholly owned subsidiary, The CBD Vault Inc., a rapidly expanding CBD company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, proudly supports the recent endorsement of cannabis legalization by the Harris-Walz presidential ticket. This historic move marks the first time a major U.S. presidential ticket has openly advocated for the federal legalization of cannabis, a development that could significantly impact the future of the cannabis and CBD industries.

Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBDL, expressed her enthusiasm for the potential benefits this political shift could bring to the industry and the company. "The support for cannabis legalization by a major political ticket is a monumental step forward," said Nelson. "This endorsement not only reflects the changing public attitudes toward cannabis but also opens the door to a more regulated and transparent market. For CBDL, this means greater opportunities for innovation, expanded market access, and the ability to provide our customers with high-quality products in a more stable regulatory environment."

The Harris-Walz endorsement of cannabis legalization aligns with CBDL's mission to deliver premium CBD products that promote wellness and balance. With federal legalization, the industry could see a surge in research and development opportunities, leading to more refined products and clearer guidelines for consumers. This could also facilitate the expansion of CBDL's product offerings, including its newly launched kava and kratom shots, into new markets.

"Federal legalization would allow us to operate on a level playing field, bringing greater consistency and confidence to our customers," Nelson added. "We are committed to leading the way in this evolving industry, and we believe this political shift will enhance our ability to do so."

As the cannabis industry continues to grow and evolve, CBDL remains at the forefront, dedicated to providing innovative and effective CBD products. The company is excited about the possibilities that federal legalization could bring, not only for the industry but also for the millions of consumers who rely on cannabis and CBD for their wellness needs.

The CBD Vault Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. The CBD Vault has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based & organic products including, Delta 8 & 10 Gummy's, Full Spectrum Tinctures & Gummy's, Pain Cream, Roll-on's, Salve, Full Pet Line, Pre-Rolls, Full Line of Spa Products, Sleep & Anxiety Edibles. The CBD Vault's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website www.thecbdvault.com.

Follow our social media for the latest updates!

X: https://www.x.com/CBDL_StockOTC

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbd.vault

IR Contact: cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com