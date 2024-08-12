Lynkwell, Inc.: U.S.-Based Lynkwell Launches the XLynk Level 2 EV Charger with an Uptime-Centric Design that Sets a New Standard for Site Hosts and Service Providers

Proprietary EZ-Swap Faceplate provides seamless servicing to enhance uptime, reliability and performance.

The XLynk Advantage:

First and only commercial EV charger with a lifetime warranty

EZ-Swap Faceplate allows customization, upgrading, or maintenance in less than five minutes

Manufacturing, engineering, software development, network operations, and service teams all located in the United States.

Lynkwell , a leading energy infrastructure development company, announces the launch of XLynk, a commercial level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging station equipped with an uptime-centric design, supported by an industry-first lifetime warranty option, and utilizing domestic and select global components to be manufactured with pride in America.

Drawing on years of experience deploying and operating EV chargers, Lynkwell purpose-built the XLynk to address the needs of installers, site hosts and drivers alike. With an adjustable output range from 12 to 48 amps, dynamic local load management, a 50 percent reduction in installation time, and a 90 percent decrease in service time, the XLynk is as efficient as it is versatile. Combined with flexible mounting options, including wall or pedestal mounts, conduit entry points on the rear and back of the charger, and modular pedestal and retractor packages, this workhorse is the ideal charger for both fleet and commercial applications.

XLynk boasts equally impressive performance capabilities. During testing, the UL-certified charger proved the ability to withstand five times the average EV charger use and maintained performance at extreme temperatures, altitudes and shipping environments. Lynkwell stands behind its superior quality by offering the industry's first and only lifetime warranty on a commercial EV charger.

The hallmark of the XLynk is the proprietary EZ-Swap Faceplate, its modular, removable and customizable front cover. The innovative design allows the faceplate to be replaced in less than five minutes with just a screwdriver, enabling efficient servicing after deployment. Beyond the faceplate, XLynk remotely and automatically tracks and addresses issues to resume operations quickly, redefining reliability for user experiences.

Discover XLynk:

Upgrade and maintain with ease: Informed by thousands of deployments across 40 states and territories, Lynkwell purpose-built XLynk to enable quick service and upgrades without rewiring.

Confidence with lifetime warranty options: Unlike other commercial chargers on the market, XLynk offers a lifetime pay-as-you-go warranty, reflecting Lynkwell's confidence in the product's exceptional quality and durability.

American innovation and engineering: XLynk is designed and manufactured with global parts by Lynkwell's integrated hardware, software, and service teams in New York State. With Buy America-compliant options available, Lynkwell not only enables customers to leverage valuable incentives but also support American innovation and manufacturing.

"Our mission at Lynkwell has always been bigger than just putting chargers in the ground," said Schuyler Poukish, CEO of Lynkwell. "We designed XLynk to consistently provide a great experience for both our site hosts and drivers. As uptime continues to be the driving factor of EV charging satisfaction and ultimately EV adoption, the XLynk design, warranty and accompanying software are purpose-built to address this most imperative need among users."

The XLynk is available to order now and is also offered for procurement through federal contracts including Sourcewell and the GSA Blanket Purchase Agreement in addition to many other state contracts and cooperative purchasing agreements. Please visit https://info.lynkwell.com/xlynk for a comprehensive list of contract purchasing options and further product details.

About Lynkwell:

Lynkwell is a leading energy infrastructure development company focused on connecting renewable generation, battery storage, utilities, and microgrids with next generation fueling technologies via its Lynkwell X-Change platform. Ranked as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the last two years, Lynkwell's leadership is bolstered by its top 10 nationwide cloud-based EV charging software platform which hosts dozens of EV charging networks and manages 10,000 assets. With a curated catalog of more than 500 products from leading global OEMs plus its own flagship XLynk charger, Lynkwell's unique combination of full deployment solutions and energy integrations give all clean energy stakeholders the power to thrive. Since 2016, the company has been instrumental in establishing private and public charging solutions and supporting infrastructure to empower America's growing clean energy revolution. Visit www.lynkwell.com for more info.

CONTACT:

Mallory Insyxiengmay, content manager, Lynkwell

mallory@lynkwell.com

518-261-0238

###

SOURCE: Lynkwell

View the original press release on accesswire.com