GXC Onyx Wins IoT Evolution World's Private Wireless Network Innovation Award

GXC (www.gxc.io), a leading provider of private cellular network solutions, today announced its Onyx platform has received the 2024 Private Wireless Network Innovation Award from IoT Evolution World, one of the most widely read publications covering Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. The award recognizes solutions that demonstrate uncommon innovation and creativity for delivering next-generation private wireless solutions that satisfy rapidly changing business needs.

"We are delighted that IoT Evolution World has named GXC Onyx the recipient of its 2024 Private Wireless Network Innovation Award, which is certainly one of our industry's most coveted honors," said Allen Proithis, chief executive officer of GXC. "Our company has always been-and will continue to be-about innovating. We are consistently identifying new approaches that enable businesses to increase performance, strengthen security, and reduce expenses through private cellular networks. This award validates our philosophy."

Based in Austin, Texas, GXC is regarded as a leader in providing private cellular networks that are designed specifically for enterprise applications. The company's end-to-end solutions enable businesses to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and reduce operating costs. The company's GXC Onyx platform is the only solution in the market to offer a cellular mesh capability, enabling organizations to quickly and affordably extend connectivity into challenging locations without installing expensive backhaul or relying on inflexible public networks.

"GXC has a solid reputation for successfully pursuing new private wireless strategies and services that deliver tangible benefits to businesses, and its Onyx platform is certainly a worthy recipient of the 2024 Private Wireless Network Innovation Award," noted Rich Tehrani, chief executive officer of Technology Marketing Corporation, publisher of IoT Evolution World. "We congratulate GXC for this achievement, and look forward to hearing about future innovations that the company will bring to market."

Founded in 2016, GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking private cellular network solutions for enterprises. Through its turnkey proprietary platform, GXC Onyx, the company delivers comprehensive connectivity both indoors and out, enabling highly secure, resilient, and scalable coverage that supports critical business operations in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, agriculture, and other commercial venues. GXC is the only provider to offer private cellular mesh technology, building this capability based on years of advanced research. The company partners with leading technology providers and systems integrators to ensure that each system is professionally deployed and meets the expectations of sophisticated enterprises.

