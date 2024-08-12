Despite difficulties in France, Next2Sun still sees growth opportunities in Europe, starting with Italy. The German agrivoltaics supplier tells pv magazine that it is also increasingly active in Japan. Next2Sun is focusing on expanding into Italy's agrivoltaic systems market, while also targeting Switzerland and Austria for its solar fence solutions. "Germany is the main market for our agriPV products, followed by Austria. Italy is the growing market in Europe, due to its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and approved legislation," Jerome Lintz, head of sales for the international ...

