Gate Global, Corp.: Gate Web3 at ABS 2024: Leading the Charge in Blockchain's Next Frontier

Gate Web3 recently concluded its successful participation in the Asia Blockchain Summit (ABS) 2024, held from August 6-8 in Taipei as a Platinum Sponsor, where it also co-hosted the official side event - the Gate Web3 x ABS Premier Forum. The summit, a significant event in the blockchain industry, gathered over 15,000 attendees from more than 65 countries, making it a dynamic platform for the exchange of ideas and innovations in the Web3 space. Gate Web3 stood at the forefront, championing the future of blockchain technology.

Dr. Han Lin: Advocating a New Dawn for Blockchain

Dr. Han Lin, CEO of Gate.io, provided a compelling keynote about "The Evolution of Crypto" at the event, emphasizing the nascent yet rapidly evolving nature of blockchain technology. He explored the significant strides made in the sector, noting, "We are still at the dawn of a revolutionary era." His speech detailed the journey of cryptocurrency through seven key areas-ranging from its inception and the emergence of various coins to the robust development of trading platforms and a growing user base. Dr. Han's insights underscored a collective mission to foster a fertile ground for future innovations.

Spotlight on Gate Web3 Panel Discussions

Gate Web3 participated in two panels at ABS 2024, offering in-depth analysis on blockchain development and investment. Dylise Dai, Gate's Director of Business Development and Growth, shared her core experiences in building and operating cryptocurrency exchanges. She emphasized that security should be a core principle, not just an add-on. Dylise highlighted the need for exchanges to obtain local licenses, comply with AML and KYC regulations, and implement comprehensive security measures, including internal teams, external partners, and audited proof of reserves.

Tiffany Chang, Investment Associate at Gate Ventures, joined the panel on "Shaping the Future: The Role of Investment Committees in Driving Sustainable Growth and Innovation." She discussed the vital role of investment committees in advancing blockchain technology and sustainable development. Tiffany noted that investing in projects promoting sustainable growth yields financial returns and positive social impact, contributing significantly to blockchain innovation. She outlined Gate Ventures' investment strategy, emphasizing that each investment aligns with the company's long-term vision for fostering sustainable growth and technological advancement in blockchain.

Gate Web3 x ABS Premier Forum: A Deep Dive into Blockchain's Next Phase

The official side event "Gate Web3 x ABS - Premier Forum," held in collaboration with ABS, was the highlight of August 7th. The forum opened with keynote speeches delivered by Dr.Han Lin, Founder and CEO of Gate.io, as well as Wego Chen, co-founder of Blocktempo, and featured two panel discussions exploring industry hot topics.

The first panel, titled "When Blockchain Meets AI: Shaping the Future Together," included Ann Chien, Partner of IVC, Bill Hsu, Analyst of AppWorks, and Ryan Chang, Principal of Hive Ventures. They delved into the potential of integrating blockchain with artificial intelligence, reaching a consensus that "combining AI's decision-making speed with blockchain's trust mechanisms will create unprecedented innovation and drive industry transformation."

The second panel, titled "Reviewing Market Trends: What Drives a Bull Market," featured Andrea Chang, Investment Partner of Oak Grove Ventures, Justin Wu, CMO of Anzen Finance, and Jason Fang, Managing Partner of Sora Ventures. This discussion explored the critical factors behind past bull markets and forecasted future market trends. The panel concluded that "a bull market relies not only on technological advancements but also on market sentiment and supportive policy environments."

A Unifying Event for Future Growth

ABS 2024 was a testament to Gate Web3's leadership in the blockchain community. The event not only served as a platform for learning and networking but also emphasized the expansive potential of blockchain technology. Dr. Han Lin's concluding remarks resonated with a call to action for all participants to continue pushing the boundaries of what blockchain can achieve. This summit clearly outlined the path forward, focusing on innovation, collaboration, and the endless possibilities that the future holds for blockchain and Web3 technologies.

