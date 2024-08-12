CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a leader in driving AI-powered digital transformation for global brands, today announced it has been named in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide.

CI&T's customers have spoken and 100% are willing to recommend the company to peers based on 22 reviews as of May 31, 2024. Recognized as a Strong Performer, CI&T scored a 4.8 out of 5 customer rating, receiving high marks for overall experience, product capabilities, and service and support related to customer software development.

This acknowledgment builds on CI&T's inclusion in Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide.

"We feel that being acknowledged by our clients in such a high regard is an honor and a reflection of the passion we bring to ensure our clients are at the forefront of innovation. At CI&T, we pride ourselves on our people-first approach working closely with our clients as an organic extension of their team, and delivering world-class solutions specific to their unique needs," said Cesar Gon, CEO at CI&T.

CI&T customer reviews include:

"CI&T is a strategic partner capable of adding value to cutting-edge software engineering (leveraging GenAI), with a business vision aligned to our needs and a high execution capability. These capabilities have been fundamental alongside our operation, where CI&T supports us in the modernization of our core platform. Our goal is to set a new software engineering practice, based on GenAI, to modernize our core business and accelerate the delivery of value to our customers in a way not currently practiced by the market." CIO, Banking

"Exceptional customer management throughout the entire process. Very personable and relationship based organization. CI&T has felt like part of our extended team, as opposed to a typical service provider. They have been a pleasure to work with." IT Leader, Project and Portfolio Management, Telecommunication

The "Voice of the Customer" document synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in the buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.

To learn more about CI&T and the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Custom Software Development Services, please visit here.

Gartner disclaimers:

Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Custom Software Development Services, Peer Contributors, July 26th, 2024.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide: Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide, Luis Pinto, Deacon D.K. Wan, Gunjan Gupta, Jaideep Thyagarajan, Ben Pring, November 27th, 2023.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global hyper digital specialist, a partner in AI-powered digital transformation and efficiency for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 29-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,000+ professionals.

