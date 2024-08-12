Jones & DeMille Engineering Establishes a Cortez Office to Better Serve the Four Corners Area

CORTEZ, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / Jones & DeMille Engineering, a full-service civil engineering firm with 42 years of experience, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest office location in Cortez, Colorado. This strategic expansion aims to enhance our ability to serve clients in the Four Corners region, continue to shape the quality of life within the areas where we live and work, and provide local access to our top-tier engineering solutions. Committed to serving as the premier community improvement leaders in rural America, this new office will further enable us to drive positive change and enhance the well-being of the communities we serve.

"We are excited to bring our full spectrum of engineering services closer to our clients in the Four Corners area," said Brian Barton, CEO of Jones & DeMille Engineering. "This new office is a testament to our commitment to shaping the quality of life in the rural communities in southwest Colorado as we live and serve here."

The new Cortez office will offer an array of services including:

Civil Engineering: Expert engineering services for all types and sizes of infrastructure projects tailored to local needs.

Architecture: Professional architectural services for all types of buildings, parks, and venues.

Construction Phase: Comprehensive construction management ensuring projects are delivered on time and within budget.

GIS (Geographic Information Systems): Advanced mapping and spatial analysis to support infrastructure planning and asset management.

Survey: Land surveying for accurate data collection and project planning.

Materials Testing: Award-winning construction materials on-site and laboratory testing.

Environmental: Sustainable solutions for agency permitting, regulatory compliance, and stewardship.

Planning: Strategic planning services to guide infrastructure master planning and project development from concept to completion.

Structural Services: Specialized structural engineering for innovative and resilient building designs.

Site Civil: Comprehensive site civil engineering to ensure effective land development and infrastructure.

Funding/Program Management: Assistance with funding procurement and project funds administration and agency compliance.

Our team of experienced professionals provides exceptional service and innovation to meet the demands of the region. The new office will also facilitate strong partnerships with local communities and businesses, foster sustainable growth, and shape the quality of life throughout the Four Corners area.

For more information about our services and the new Cortez office, please visit jonesanddemille.com or contact Ty Koppenhafer, Cortez Office Lead, at ty.k@jonesanddemille.com, 970.739.5408.

About:

Jones & DeMille Engineering is a leading full-service engineering firm with 12 office locations offering a wide range of services designed to support, enhance, and shape the quality of life. Committed to serving as the premier community improvement leaders in rural America, we focus on quality, innovation, and client satisfaction to deliver solutions that meet the highest standards of excellence.

Media Contact:

Scoot Flannery, PE

scoot@jonesanddemille.com

Jonesanddemille.com

Contact Information

Ty Koppenhafer

Office Lead

ty.k@jonesanddemille.com

970-739-5408

