ICS.cx Hosts Workforce Management in the Cloud

WFM in the ICS Cloud speeds implementation and reduces costs by 25%??

MEDFORD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / ICS.cx, a customer experience technology integrator, now hosts the Workforce Management (WFM) platform in the cloud. WFM uses AI and machine learning to help businesses manage their workforce and call center operations.

WFM in the ICS Cloud automates time-consuming processes, minimizes administration, and reduces personnel costs. The ICS Cloud eliminates costs for OS, database, servers, upgrades, and the internal resources required to support on-premise solutions. The ICS Cloud can save companies 25% of the cost of on-premise installations over three years.

The ICS Cloud is faster to implement than on-premise WFM solutions because it requires no additional hardware and installation.

WFM in the ICS Cloud improves forecasting, scheduling and employee engagement. The new implementation introduces integration into Human Resources Systems including UKG (United Kronos Group), Workday and ServiceNow.

The ICS.cx Cloud has ISO 27001 certifications, is SOC2-compliant, and can accommodate 50 to 20,000 agents.

The ICS Cloud is supported by the ICS 24/7 Onshore U.S. Support Team. ICS guarantees "4-Nine Uptime" (99.99%) - only 52.56 minutes of unplanned downtime per server per year.

To learn more about ICS.cx, visit?https://www.ics.cx/??

About ICS.cx??

Since its founding in 2007, ICS.cx has excelled in state-of-the-art?customer experience systems and now serves all aspects of contact center management, including legal, reporting, and compliance requirements. ICS.cx has installed and supported solutions for financial, insurance, healthcare, consumer products, and other companies dedicated to superior customer experiences. ICS.cx has the knowledge to reduce operational costs, improve productivity, and build brand value. ICS.cx designs, installs, and supports CX solutions, driving customer engagement and encouraging agents through best-in-class AI, omnichannel, and automation solutions.??

Contact Information

Jessica Lombao

jessica.lombao@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: ICS.cx

View the original press release on newswire.com.