Skyway Technologies Corp.: Skyway and the Edge Company Explore AI-Solutions for Wildlife Protection in Modern Air Mobility

Skyway and The Edge Co Working Towards Solutions for Safe and Sustainable Urban Air Mobility

"Addressing wildlife risk is crucial for the safe integration of urban air mobility. Our engagement with The Edge Company underscores our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions that protect both the aircraft and the environment, ensuring a harmonious coexistence between technology and nature," stated Skyway's CEO, Clifford Cruz.

Wildlife encounters, particularly bird strikes, pose a significant risk to aircraft operating at lower altitudes. Traditional aviation has long grappled with this issue, but the challenge is even more prominent for urban air mobility due to the closer proximity to natural habitats and the frequency of operations up to 3,000 feet AGL.

By leveraging expertise in AI and computer vision from companies like The Edge Company, Skyway will foster systems capable of detecting and mitigating wildlife risks in real-time. These systems will be crucial in building an efficient, safe, and sustainable infrastructure for urban air mobility. This innovative approach will improve safety for low-altitude aircraft and contribute to the collective goal of protecting wildlife in urban areas.

"Our mission has always been to leverage advanced technology to solve bird strikes, a real-world problem. We have found that our technology is a crucial solution in any industry requiring wildlife monitoring and deterrence," said Fabio Masci, The Edge Company's CEO. "Collaborating with Skyway allows us to apply our AI-driven solutions to a new and rapidly growing field, ensuring that wildlife protection is a key component of urban air mobility."

