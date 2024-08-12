BioTech Medics Inc: BioTech Medics-OTC CEO Interview and the Company Launches Its YouTube Channel

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTC PINK:BMCS) is pleased to announce that the company's CEO sat down for an interview with The Beast of Wall Street on August 8, 2024 to discuss the past present and future of BioTech Medics, Inc. This interview can be found at the following link: https://x.com/dsalzarulo/status/1821592473652883916?s=46 additionally an excerpt of this interview can be found on the Company's YouTube Channel @Biotech Medics

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "in preparing this press release there were three (3) issues that troubled me #1 the interview was over 1 hour long; #2 the audio quality was not great even with enhancements #3 nobody has that much time to listen to me ramble about our excellent business opportunity. So, Today I announce our YouTube channel @Biotech Medics and I hope that you listen to some of the videos that I just placed on this channel. They range from our promotional videos to me just recreating excerpts (and topics) from the August 8 interview. This will be a permanent place where we will continue to add content related to our business and operations. My hope is that you hit the Subscribe button and Notification Bell and you will get our videos directly when we upload them. My hope is that these series of press releases and now videos will help you understand our excellent business model that we feel will be a long running and profitable enterprise… commented Miller"

About BioTech Medics, Inc.: BioTech Medics, Inc. (website http://bmcs.company) is a publicly traded Wyoming company traded on the OTC Markets (under the stock symbol BMCS) located in the Los Angeles, California area. Management decided to take the Company back to its biotech roots and did initiate an agreement with certain asset holders in the Dominican Republic with Calcium carbonate reserves. On September 28, 2023 as a result of a negotiated agreement, BioTech Medics received 2 million metric tons of very high quality (99.8% pure) calcium carbonate to market to a worldwide marketplace. This calcium carbonate has a base value of $30 million dollars. Management did procure (along with this transaction) an option to acquire an additional 48 million metric tons of calcium carbonate at a similar transaction value. Our new business plan is an old school commodities plan where we mine our calcium, put in on a truck and then put it on a ship to send it to the client. This business model has traditional profit margins in excess of 33% per transaction. BMCS is not a Financial Services Company; and Management suggest that potential investors should not use the Companies digital assets, currently on our books. as a calculation to invest in BMCS.

Commodity Vault is a tokenization platform with the goal of creating new investment opportunities, while providing helpful capital options to mining and commodity driven companies. Our app turn real-world commodities like gold, gems, and metals into digital tokens, which can then be purchased, traded, or sold 24 hr/day in 173 countries. We provide the infrastructure to facilitate these transactions. We create significant opportunities for companies by establishing the capacity to use a fixed asset, converted into multiple digital tokens that generate capital. By creating fractional ownership, investors can expand their portfolio with verifiable and credible assets existing on the blockchain.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected projects of BioTech Medics, Inc., and related companies. All statements that are included in this Press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors. Statements made in the future tense, and statements using-words-such as "may, "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim'" "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend " "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident" "scheduled" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report and readers should carefully review this report in its entirety. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets and the SEC website. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

