Dyness has developed a new small-scale storage system in 71 kWh, 86 kWh, and 100 kWh variants for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. The Chinese manufacturer says the product is based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells. Dyness has released a new all-in-one, air-cooled energy storage system (ESS). The new DH100F Series product line comes in 71 kWh, 86 kWh, and 100 kWh variants. "That is our latest C&I ESS that fits for small-scale scenarios," the company said in a statement. "It is powered by high-energy-density 280 Ah LFP cells for optimal efficiency, as well as multiple fire prevention ...

