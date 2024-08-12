CeCors, Inc.: VETCOMM Joins Forces With SDMAC to Expand Veteran Support and Drive Growth

CeCors, Inc. (the "Company" or "CEOS") (OTC PINK:CEOS), through its wholly-owned subsidiary VETCOMM, a leading provider of VA benefits courses and services, is pleased to announce that it has officially joined forces with the San Diego Military Advisory Council (SDMAC) through a strategic collaboration. This alliance is poised to expand VETCOMM's outreach and impact on the veteran community, positioning the company for accelerated growth and enhanced market presence.

For the past 20 years, SDMAC, a not-for-profit 501 (c) 6 organization, has supported the military community by advancing partnerships and communication between the military, elected officials, and the business community, while serving as a strong advocate for those who serve and their families. By collaboration with SDMAC, VETCOMM is positioned to be a resource for the more than 200,000 veterans and their families in San Diego County, elevating SDMAC's mission and execution in the veteran community. This collaboration will also provide VETCOMM with unparalleled networking opportunities with influential leaders, direct engagement with veteran communities, and the potential to secure government contracts that align with its mission.

"After meeting with the leaders of SDMAC, I quickly realized the importance of their role in the military veteran community," said Monroe, VETCOMM's CEO. "We couldn't be more excited to help expand SDMAC's vision by assisting active-duty military members in their transition through our revolutionary DoD SkillBridge Program. We hope to become a beacon of light for other San Diego-based businesses, guiding them to successfully become DoD SkillBridge providers and ensuring more veterans can make a positive transition into civilian and professional life."

Through this relationship, VETCOMM will be well-positioned to collaborate with major companies such as Bank of America, Deloitte, SDG&E, University of San Diego, JP Morgan Chase, Northrop Grumman, and others that are part of SDMAC's esteemed network. This collaboration is expected to enhance VETCOMM's ability to reach veterans globally, increase awareness of its services, and drive future growth.

"Our alliance with SDMAC not only gives us a literal seat at the table with Fortune 500 companies who share our values but also reinforces our commitment to veteran support and business excellence," said Monroe. "This alliance aligns perfectly with VETCOMM's broader business strategy, significantly boosting our visibility and credibility within the veteran community. It highlights our potential for growth through deeper community engagement, access to critical resources, and new revenue streams, ultimately strengthening our market presence."

About VETCOMM:

VETCOMM is committed to providing essential support and services to veterans and their families, ensuring they receive the benefits they deserve. Founded by United States Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VETCOMM advocates for veterans, offering comprehensive training and support to aid their transition into civilian careers. For more information, visit www.vetcomm.us.

About CeCors, Inc:

CeCors, Inc. is a vertically integrated development company focused on enhancing the lives of veterans, their families, and civilians through its primary subsidiaries. VETCOMM.US advocates for optimized access to veteran benefits, while PsyKey Inc. specializes in developing functional mushroom coffee blends for health and wellness.

CeCors is committed to providing innovative solutions and resources that address the unique needs of its diverse audience, ensuring dedicated support and improved quality of life for underserved communities.

About Kate Monroe

Kate Monroe is a 100% rated disabled USMC veteran. As the CEO of VETCOMM.us, she leads a team of dedicated professionals who help veterans get what they are owed from the VA. With more than 10 years of experience in sales, leadership, and coaching, her mission is to empower veterans to access their benefits and improve their quality of life.

Kate is the author of several books, has appeared over 60+ times on broadcast news and is a contributor on homeless, drugs, border, veteran affairs, foreign affairs on Forbes, Fox News, Medium, Inman and many more. In fact, she went viral for her take on the San Diego homeless crisis. In 2023, Kate released her book, "The Race to Save America".

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rafer Weigel

rafer@vetcomm.us

312-914-8690

For further information:

VETCOMM

Website: www.vetcomm.us

E-mail: info@vetcomm.us

Referral Program: www.vetcomm.us/referral-membership/

Publicly traded company (OTC PINK: CEOS)

PSYKEY INC.

Website: www.psykeyworld.com

E-mail: info@psykeyworld.com

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PsyKeyworld

Contact Information

Sukhinder Kalsi

Officer

skalsi@psykeyworld.com

780-667-7006

