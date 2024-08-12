Anzeige
Montag, 12.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Alarm: Der Weg zum Uran-Giganten ist jetzt frei!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Xbrane Biopharma AB ges observationsstatus / Xbrane Biopharma AB receives observation status

Idag, den 12 augusti 2024 offentliggjorde Xbrane Biopharma AB ("Bolaget") ett
pressmeddelande med information om att Bolagets rörelsekapital beräknas räcka
till slutet av oktober 2024. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument
ges observationsstatus om det råder osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella
ställning. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna
(XBRANE, ISIN-kod SE0007789409, orderboks-ID 118813) och teckningsoptionerna
(XBRANE TO 1, ISIN-kod SE0021515087, orderboks-ID 329544) i Xbrane Biopharma AB
ska ges observationsstatus. 

Today, on August 12, 2024, Xbrane Biopharma AB (the "Company") issued a press
release with information that the Company's working capital is estimated to
last until the end of October 2024. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's
financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares
(XBRANE, ISIN-code SE0007789409, order book ID 118813) and warrants (XBRANE TO
1, ISIN-code SE0021515087, order book ID 329544) in Xbrane Biopharma AB shall
be given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
