Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2024) - The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) extends its recognition to Federal Minister Jenna Sudds for her recent acknowledgment that "parents are not concerned with whether a childcare centre is for-profit or non-profit, as long as it is affordable, convenient, and they feel comfortable leaving their children there." This admission marks a significant shift from the Government of Canada's previous insistence on a non-profit childcare delivery model since the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Childcare (CWELCC) agreement was introduced.

"It is both refreshing and a cause for cautious optimism to see Minister Sudds publicly acknowledge what we, at AACE, have advocated for since the inception of the CWELCC agreement: parents prioritize affordability, accessibility, and quality over the business structure of childcare providers," said Krystal Churcher, Board Chair of AACE. "This is a pivotal moment that validates the voices of countless parents and providers across Canada."

Minister Sudds' recent statements in New Brunswick, allowing for more for-profit childcare spaces, align with AACE's long standing advocacy for a mixed-market approach. AACE firmly believes that childcare funding should be allocated in a manner that allows provinces to tailor affordable childcare programs to their unique needs and historical childcare sector makeup. The ideological approach taken by the Government of Canada to date has caused unnecessary divisions in the sector when in reality, regardless of business model, all childcare providers want is the ability to provide quality childcare to the children and families they serve.

AACE has consistently argued that the business model of a childcare centre has no bearing on the quality of care provided and that childcare falls within provincial jurisdiction and should be left to the provinces to manage. The organization's newly established National Committee on Childcare will continue to advocate for envelope funding, enabling provinces to support both for-profit and non-profit providers equally. This approach ensures that childcare remains accessible, affordable, and high-quality for all families.

"While we welcome Minister Sudds' change of heart, it is crucial to recognize that politically motivated changes in one region, particularly on the eve of an election, are insufficient. Minister Sudds should remove all requirements within the CWELCC agreements that dictate childcare business models or enforce ratios of for-profit to non-profit centres across Canada. This move would eliminate the disingenuous and ideologically driven narratives that threaten the viability of thousands of for-profit childcare centres," added Churcher.

AACE urges the Government of Canada to adopt a pragmatic approach, focusing on what truly matters to parents: access to childcare services and the maintenance of quality and choice. Keeping language about childcare business models in any federal-provincial childcare agreement is not only ideologically driven but also harmful and insulting to the many for-profit centres that have been integral to Canada's childcare system.

Through its National Committee, AACE is committed to engaging in meaningful dialogue with Canadians and childcare operators. The goal is to establish a childcare system that genuinely reflects the needs and preferences of parents, ensuring that every child in Canada has access to nurturing, high-quality childcare.

"Minister Sudds' statements provide a helpful starting point for real conversations about the future of childcare in Canada. AACE will continue to champion policies that prioritize parents' needs and ensure the sustainability of our diverse childcare sector," concluded Churcher.

About AACE:

The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) is a non-profit organization representing for-profit and non-profit childcare centres, as well as day home operators across Alberta. AACE advocates for policies and practices that enhance the quality and accessibility of childcare services within a thriving mixed-market childcare system, ensuring the well-being and development of children, as well as childcare choice for Alberta parents and families.

For more information, visit AACE's Website.

