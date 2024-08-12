AI Voice Generator Market worth $20.4 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report for AI Voice Generator Market is projected to grow significantly rising from USD 3.0 billion in 2024 to a significant USD 20.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. A strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37. 1% is witnessed during the forecast period. A number of significant factors within the business environment are expected to propel the growth of the AI voice generator market. Innovations in natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning in particular have led to a notable increase in consumer interest in smart voice-activated devices and digital assistants. The growing need for accessibility features in digital content is also a major factor driving these markets upward trend.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2030 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2030 Forecast units USD (Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Application, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered IBM (US), NVIDIA (US), OpenAI (US), Meta (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Cisco (US), SoundHound (US), Speechify (US), ElevanLabs (US), Synthesia (UK), PlayHT (US), Resemble AI (US), Stability AI (UK), Runway (US), AMAI (US), Musico (Netherlands), Descript (US), Aiva Technologies (Luxembourg), dubdub.ai (India), Deepdub (Israel), Dubverse (India), Respeecher (Ukraine), BeyondWords (UK), Voicemod (Spain), Replica Studios (Australia), Simplified (US), Murf AI (US), Listnr AI (US), DeepBrain AI (South Korea), Camb.ai (UAE), Podcastle (US), Lovo AI (US), Soundful (US).

By application, voice conversion and cloning to register the second largest market share during the forecast period.

Voice conversion and cloning application will have a significant portion of the AI voice generator market as a result of their versatile abilities in various sectors. These applications provide authentic voice imitation and customization, improving user experiences in customer service, entertainment, and accessibility solutions. Increasing need for voice assistants, immersive gaming, and personalized content is fueling the adoption even more. Improvements in AI algorithms helps to achieve human-like, realistic voice results. Rendering these applications have become more important for companies aiming to interact with users in a more efficient and innovative manner.

By vertical, healthcare & life sciences is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The healthcare and life sciences sector will register for the fastest growth rate in the AI voice generator market due to the increasing use of AI-based tools in patient care and optimize operational processes. AI based virtual assistants for patient engagement and automated transcription services for medical records are changing the way healthcare is provided. The integration of generative AI technologies is being pushed by the need for remote patient monitoring, telehealth services, and precise diagnostics. Furthermore, the increasing demand for fast and successful communication between healthcare professionals and patients, particularly in settings with multiple languages, continues to drive the expansion of AI technologies in this industry over the predicted period.

By region, North America accounts for the largest market during forecast period.

North America is projected to dominate the AI voice generator market in the forecast period because of multiple important reasons. The strong basis for growth in the region is built on its solid technological infrastructure and quick integration of advanced technologies. North America is the base to leading technology firms and AI research centers which indirectly promotes growth and development in the country. Trained workforce and major investments in AI research and development continue to fuel market growth. The growing need for AI audio generator solutions in fields like media & entertainment, healthcare, and BFSI enhances the region's leading market position.

Top Key Companies in AI Voice Generator Market:

The major players in the AI voice generator market include IBM (US), NVIDIA (US), OpenAI (US), Meta (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Cisco (US), SoundHound (US), Speechify (US), ElevanLabs (US), Synthesia (UK), PlayHT (US), Resemble AI (US), Stability AI (UK), Runway (US).

