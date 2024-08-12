Families for Courtroom Integrity: Father Launches Advocacy Group Calling for Reform in the Canadian Judicial System

Families for Courtroom Integrity seeks to address corruption in the Canadian Judicial System

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / Following his call for reform within the Ontario court system and the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC), concerned parent Robert Glegg has now launched Families for Courtroom Integrity, an organization with the mission of raising awareness to what its founder calls "the pervasive serious inequities in the Canadian court system with respect to the rights of custodial parents." Families for Courtroom Integrity is set to launch their inaugural campaign dedicated to educating the public and inspiring a movement to support legal system reforms.

"Serious inequities in Canada's court system severely undermine the fair and expeditious determination of child custody matters," said Glegg. "Navigating this court system imposes tremendous emotional and financial burdens for families with little access to resources. To address these concerns, Families for Courtroom Integrity wishes to see a number of crucial reforms within the legal system."

"Without accountability there is not sufficient deterrent to prevent breaches of custody orders," added Glegg. "At Families for Courtroom Integrity, we envision a future where the legal system prioritizes the welfare of children and protects custodial parents' rights. Our goal is to create a legal landscape where justice is swift, fair, and focused on the best interests of the child."

Support the Cause

Families for Courtroom Integrity invites the public to join their movement. Supporters can get involved by:

Signing the Petition: Add your name to the petition calling for legal reform in Canada.

Sharing Your Story: Personal experiences can help raise awareness and inspire change.

Spreading the Word: Use social media to amplify the message and garner more support.

To learn more about what these reform entail, or for more information, visit https://www.familiesforcourtroomintegrity.com.

