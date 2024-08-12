Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Fibonacci (FIBO) on August 10, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the FIBO/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

Fibonacci (FIBO) is the native cryptocurrency of the Fibonacci blockchain, designed to facilitate high-performance, low-cost transactions and support the development of a social and creator economic ecosystem.

Introducing Fibonacci: The Social Blockchain Revolution

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Fibonacci (FIBO), a groundbreaking commercial public blockchain that targets the social domain, aiming to create a vibrant ecosystem for social interactions and creator economics. Named after the famous mathematician and his eponymous sequence, Fibonacci symbolizes simplicity, natural order, and beauty. The platform embodies the golden ratio, representing one of the most elegant natural growth models, and aspires to bring this harmony to the digital world.

At its core, Fibonacci offers high performance, with a theoretical transaction per second (TPS) peak exceeding 100,000, and low transaction costs of just 0.0021 FIBO per transaction. The platform leverages cutting-edge technologies such as COSMOS for interoperability and scalability, WEBASSEMBLY for enhanced contract execution, ROCKSDB for improved ledger storage, and TENDERMINT for a robust consensus algorithm. These technologies ensure that Fibonacci is not only efficient and reliable but also scalable and secure, making it an ideal foundation for decentralized applications.

Fibonacci's ecosystem includes a suite of innovative products designed to enhance user experience and foster economic growth within the social and creator spheres. FlySwap offers a decentralized trading protocol for transparent and secure cryptocurrency transactions, while FigBox provides a multi-chain encrypted wallet supporting various cryptocurrencies. FBridge enables seamless cross-chain communication and asset transfer, and FiboScan offers a top-ranked blockchain explorer for managing digital assets. Complemented by projects like HuanJian for digital art trading and Social X for permanent data storage and social interactions across blockchains, Fibonacci is positioned to redefine the future of social and creator economies in the Web3 era.

About FIBO Token

Based on FIBO, FIBO has a circulation supply of 34,759,187. The FIBO token is the native cryptocurrency of the Fibonacci blockchain, designed to power its high-performance, low-cost transactional ecosystem. With a focus on the social and creator economies, FIBO facilitates seamless and efficient transactions within the Fibonacci network, boasting a transaction cost of just 0.0021 FIBO per transaction. This token plays a crucial role in supporting the platform's decentralized applications, including trading protocols, encrypted wallets, cross-chain bridges, and blockchain explorers. As the backbone of Fibonacci's innovative ecosystem, FIBO aims to enhance user experience and foster economic growth within the Web3 landscape. The FIBO token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 19:00 UTC on August 10, 2024. Investors who are interested in FIBO can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

